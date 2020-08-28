U.S. big tech dominates stock market after monster rally, leaving investors on edge

BOSTON, MA., Aug 28(Reuters) - U.S. technology giants are
increasingly dominating the stock market in the midst of the
coronavirus pandemic, even as they draw accusations of unfair
business practices, and some investors fear the pump is primed
for a tech-fueled sell-off.
The combined value of the S&P 500's five biggest companies -
Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp
, Facebook Inc and Google parent Alphabet Inc
- now stands at more than $7 trillion, accounting for
almost 25% of the index's market capitalization. That compares
with less than 20% pre-pandemic.
The quintet's burgeoning share prices reflect a transition
to an increasingly technology-driven economy that has been
accelerated by the coronavirus outbreak, as doorways fill with
Amazon packages, homebound families stream movies and friends
commiserate on Facebook.
Yet the companies are drawing opposition. U.S. lawmakers are
accusing them of stifling competition, a charge also leveled in
recent days against Apple by Epic Games, creator of the popular
game Fortnite.
Some investors worry the companies powering this year's
equity rally could become the market's Achilles' heel if a legal
assault, a shift to undervalued names or a move higher in bond
yields dries up appetite for technology stocks.
"People see these companies as winners and investors are
willing to pay any price to own them," said Michael O'Rourke,
chief market strategist at JonesTrading. "That's always a risk."
LEGAL THREAT
One potential threat comes from an array of investigations
and legal actions.
The latest came Monday, when a federal judge temporarily
blocked Apple from cutting off all the developer accounts of
Epic Games, pending a full hearing on the issue. It was a
partial win for Epic, which had called Apple's rules an
anticompetitive abuse of power.
The standoff centers on Apple's App Store, which forms the
centerpiece of a $46.3 billion-per-year services business that
has helped buoy the company's share price.
The decision "is just a first battle of many on the
horizon," said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities. "From
a valuation perspective, there's clearly an overhang around
antitrust."
Wedbush nevertheless raised its target price for Apple on
Wednesday to $700 a share in a "bull case" scenario, citing a
"once in a decade" opportunity to take advantage of as many as
950 million potential iPhone upgrades worldwide.
Apple shares on Thursday closed at $500.04.
Still, this week's Apple court decision may be a taste of
things to come for technology giants, whose influence has been
one of the few issues capable of galvanizing bipartisan interest
among lawmakers.
Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon and Apple face a series of
federal government probes into allegations that they unfairly
defend their market share, with litigation against Alphabet
possible later this year.
"These few behemoths dominate their industry and can set the
rules of the global economy," said U.S. Senator Richard
Blumenthal, a Democrat who has been outspoken about antitrust
issues. "This kind of concentrated power is always dangerous."
The opposition is a worry for investors hoping the companies
will continue delivering robust growth that justifies their
valuations.
Amazon said it operates in a "fiercely competitive" market,
citing U.S. Census Bureau data that only about 10% of U.S.
retail sales occur online.
Apple declined comment. The company previously said it
competes vigorously against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and other Android device makers in the smart phone
markets.
Alphabet declined comment. It previously said it competes
with Amazon, Microsoft, Comcast Corp, AT&T Inc
and many others.
Facebook and Microsoft had no immediate comment.
INVESTMENT DILEMMA
For some investors, the companies embody a dilemma that has
dogged them at various times during the last decade. Many have
found that cutting exposure to tech-related shares has limited
portfolio performance over the long term.
The Big Five have seen their shares jump 22% or more to
record highs this year, with Amazon soaring 86%. By comparison,
the median stock performance across the S&P 500 year-to-date is
a 4% drop.
The companies' "increased market share ... provides
potentially huge opportunities supporting growth prospects over
many years," said David Polak, equity investment director at
$1.7 trillion Capital Group, which owns shares of big technology
companies.
Still, some worry that a bad patch in the companies' widely
owned shares could trigger violent swings in broader markets.
Goldman Sachs analysts said in a recent report that the S&P
500 "has never been more dependent on the continued strength of
its largest constituents."
Another risk is a broad-based economic rebound boosting
earnings of companies that have underperformed during the
pandemic, potentially making their shares more competitive with
tech stocks, said Edwin Jager, head of fundamental equities at
hedge fund firm DE Shaw & Co, which oversees more than $50
billion.
In addition, a sustained rise in bond yields could make
growth stocks less attractive, Jager said. Longer-term Treasury
yields hit multi-month highs on Thursday after the Federal
Reserve announced a shift in monetary strategy.
A change of sentiment toward big tech could take a
comparatively heavier toll on the shares of less profitable
technology companies that have rallied alongside the market's
giants.
Investors justify these stocks on the basis that "this time
it's different," said Ed Cole, managing director of equities at
$27 billion Man GLG. "It rarely ever is."
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne;
Additional reporting by April Joyner, Stephen Nellis, Diane
Bartz and Noel Randewich; Writing by Ira Iosebashvili; Editing
by Megan Davies, Steve Orlofsky and Leslie Adler)