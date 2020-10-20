Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. shale mergers accelerate, as Pioneer-Parsley deal joins roster

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/20/2020 | 05:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A horizontal drilling rig on a lease owned by Parsley Energy operates in the Permian Basin near Midland

HOUSTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Consolidation in the U.S. shale industry is accelerating, ratcheting up pressure on oil and gas producers to gobble up smaller rivals, analysts and executives said.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co, one of the largest independent shale operators, joined the ranks of dealmakers as it announced on Tuesday a low-premium $4.5 billion buyout of Parsley Energy Inc.

The coronavirus pandemic has slashed oil demand and forced struggling shale producers to cut costs. Crude prices have slid about a third this year but drillers still must invest to maintain the same rate of production as the output of existing shale wells decline. Global majors are not likely to step in, so analysts expect the dwindling universe of notable producers to seek out deal partners.

"The universe of companies with which you can combine is shrinking by the day," said Matthew Portillo, managing director at investment bank Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

On Monday, Concho Resources Inc agreed to sell to ConocoPhillips for $9.7 billion. That followed Chevron Corp's $4.2 billion purchase of Noble Energy this month, and Devon Energy Corp's $2.6 billion all-stock, low premium buy of rival WPX Energy Inc in September. European majors are avoiding new oil and gas purchases and Exxon Mobil Corp is cutting costs, making them unlikely candidates for a deal.

"It seems like best companies have been picked off," said Scott Sheffield, CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources, in a call with analysts on Tuesday. "Leverage is going to prevent consolidation in the next few years."

"Those without very strong balance sheets are trying to survive," Concho Resources Chief Executive Tim Leach said in an interview on Monday, when the Conoco deal was announced. Leach said companies with stronger balance sheets will buy weaker firms.

Investors are increasingly looking for companies with market values of at least $5 billion, preferably those that pay dividends. While most of the larger shale firms pay dividends, a Refinitiv Eikon index of U.S. oil-and-gas producers has lost 55% this year, compared with the S&P 500's 7.4% rise.

"The outlook for the smaller companies in the sector has diminished," Portillo said.

Buyers could include Marathon Oil Corp , Apache Corp and EOG Resources Inc, while Cimarex Energy Co , PDC Energy Inc and Parsley are top consolidation candidates, Portillo said.

Financial firms could emerge as buyers, as many companies carry heavy levels of debt.

"It's going to take the banks to take over on companies and consolidate them into bigger companies," said one shale executive.

Bankruptcies are up 21% so far this year among energy producers, according to law firm Haynes and Boone.

Even combined companies would "still have to walk the tightrope" between trying to return capital to shareholders and spending to keep depleted shale fields pumping, said Andrew Dittmar, M&A analyst at Enverus.

Shale output rebounded during the summer after the initial pandemic-induced lockdowns, but companies are investing less now. Shale production is expected to fall by 123,000 barrels per day in November, the largest drop since May, according to U.S. Energy Department figures.

Deals must add to cash flow, not add too much debt and have small premiums, said Jennifer Rowland, analyst with Edward Jones. "Any deal that requires significant cost savings or a higher oil price to justify the price paid will not be well-received," she said.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston and David French and Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Jennifer Hiller and David French


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APACHE CORPORATION 6.07% 9.61 Delayed Quote.-64.60%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.56% 71.68 Delayed Quote.-40.85%
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. 7.67% 26.81 Delayed Quote.-52.56%
CONCHO RESOURCES INC. -0.32% 47.11 Delayed Quote.-46.03%
CONOCOPHILLIPS -0.37% 32.58 Delayed Quote.-49.72%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 1.24% 8.97 Delayed Quote.-65.88%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.40% 28308.79 Delayed Quote.-1.20%
EOG RESOURCES, INC. 0.25% 36.28 Delayed Quote.-56.79%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.84% 33.7 Delayed Quote.-51.71%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.87% 42.77 Delayed Quote.-34.86%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 4.27% 4.15 Delayed Quote.-70.69%
NASDAQ 100 0.37% 11677.835778 Delayed Quote.33.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.33% 11516.494418 Delayed Quote.27.93%
NOBLE ENERGY, INC. 1.44% 8.46 End-of-day quote.-65.94%
PARSLEY ENERGY, INC. 5.15% 10.62 Delayed Quote.-46.59%
PDC ENERGY, INC. -1.09% 12.76 Delayed Quote.-50.71%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY -4.04% 83.53 Delayed Quote.-40.37%
S&P 500 0.47% 3443.12 Delayed Quote.7.83%
WPX ENERGY, INC. 0.88% 4.56 Delayed Quote.-67.10%
WTI 1.09% 41.279 Delayed Quote.-33.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
05:57pU.S. shale mergers accelerate, as Pioneer-Parsley deal joins roster
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pWall Street shares end higher on stimulus optimism
RE
05:09pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks End Higher Ahead of Stimulus Talks Deadline
DJ
04:34pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks rise, dollar falls, as stimulus hopes r..
RE
04:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks End Higher Ahead of Stimulus Talks Deadline
DJ
03:30pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise Ahead of Stimulus Talks Deadline
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:07pU.S. stocks rise, dollar falls, as stimulus hopes revive
RE
02:23pWall Street shares bolstered by stimulus bets
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 35.6 Delayed Quote.6.75%
APACHE CORPORATION 9.61 Delayed Quote.6.07%
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. 173.5 Delayed Quote.5.76%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 118.11 Delayed Quote.5.61%
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC. 9.14 Delayed Quote.5.06%
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. 28.06 Delayed Quote.-2.84%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY 83.53 Delayed Quote.-4.04%
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 27.61 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. 73.33 Delayed Quote.-5.79%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 117.37 Delayed Quote.-6.49%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group