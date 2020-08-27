Log in
date 2020-08-27

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 08/27 04:20:01 pm
3484.55 PTS   +0.17%
After hours
0.08%
3487.38 PTS
U.S. stock funds see outflows during week of records -Lipper

08/27/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S.-based stock funds shed $7.1 billion in the week ended on Wednesday, even as Wall Street's main indexes extended a rally deeper into record territory, according to Lipper.

Mutual fund investors appear to have cashed in on stocks as the S&P 500 rose to an all-time high on Wednesday. That extended a string of records after the S&P last Wednesday first broke above its precoronavirus peak from Feb. 21.

For the two weeks, domestic equity funds had outflows of $16.4 billion.

The Nasdaq likewise has set a series of record highs in recent weeks as technology and work-from-home companies outperformed during the pandemic's economic and market crisis.

At the same time, investors moved into U.S. taxable bond funds for the twentieth straight week. They attracted $8.7 billion, the Lipper data released on Thursday showed, while money market funds shed $4.6 billion during the week.

Municipal bond funds attracted $1 billion, their sixteenth straight inflow. (Reporting by Alden Bentley; Editing by Sandra Maler and Dan Grebler)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.57% 28492.27 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
NASDAQ 100 -0.38% 11926.162073 Delayed Quote.37.09%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.34% 11625.337331 Delayed Quote.30.01%
S&P 500 0.17% 3484.55 Delayed Quote.7.67%
ULTA BEAUTY 265.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.20.47%
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. 57.26 Delayed Quote.8.78%
HP INC. 19.61 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.98%
ABBOTT LABORATORIES 109.91 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.51%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 16.65 Delayed Quote.5.92%
PERKINELMER, INC. 114.5 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
HOLOGIC, INC. 61.54 Delayed Quote.-6.63%
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 110.01 Delayed Quote.-7.03%
DOLLAR TREE, INC. 96.72 Delayed Quote.-7.21%
COTY INC. 3.54 Delayed Quote.-8.05%
