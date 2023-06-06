The tenuous relief rally comes at a difficult time for the banking sector that has been grappling with worries around deposit flight, rising interest rates and exposure to commercial real estate since March.
The S&P 500 Banks index advanced about 2.3%. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 index was last up 0.2%.
Big banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and Bank of America Corp rose between 0.7% and 2.9%.
Regional lenders were also higher, with PacWest Bancorp, Western Alliance, Zions Bancorp, Comerica, M&T Bank Corp and KeyCorp rising between 4.9% and 8.5%.
The volatility in shares of regional lenders has underscored ongoing investor uncertainty over the health of the sector, with the KBW Regional Banking index losing roughly 22% so far this year.
Bank stocks fell on Monday, with some investors pointing to worries that a flood of Treasury bill issuance following the raising of the U.S. debt ceiling would drain liquidity from lenders.
U.S. banks could also face capital hikes of as much as 20% under new rules being prepared by U.S. regulators as part of a global effort to harmonize capital requirements, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)