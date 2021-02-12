Utilities Down On Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell as traders rotated into companies with more to gain from the passage of an economic stimulus bill.

Solar and renewable energy producers remained a bright spot as speculation in sustainable investments spilled into the utilities sector.

After lagging the broad market for much of 2020, the utilities sector is once more falling behind. The SPDR Select Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities industry group on the S&P 500, slipped into negative territory for the year-to-date.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-12-21 1735ET