S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 02/12 05:40:57 pm
3934.83 PTS   +0.47%
11:32aStocks hit record highs; yields highest since March
RE
Utilities Down On Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

02/12/2021 | 05:35pm EST
Shares of power producers fell as traders rotated into companies with more to gain from the passage of an economic stimulus bill.

Solar and renewable energy producers remained a bright spot as speculation in sustainable investments spilled into the utilities sector.

After lagging the broad market for much of 2020, the utilities sector is once more falling behind. The SPDR Select Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities industry group on the S&P 500, slipped into negative territory for the year-to-date. 

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.09% 31458.4 Delayed Quote.2.51%
NASDAQ 100 0.53% 13807.696108 Delayed Quote.5.95%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.50% 14095.474073 Delayed Quote.8.69%
S&P 500 0.47% 3934.83 Delayed Quote.4.13%
11:22aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close at Records, Notch Weekly Gains
DJ
11:21aVIX 'fear gauge' ends at lowest level in nearly a year
RE
10:46aS&P 500 hits record peak as stocks post weekly gain
RE
10:41aSTREET COLOR : US Data, Events for Tuesday
MT
10:40aMajor Market Indexes Post Gains for Week as Stocks Close Higher Friday
MT
10:39aCanadian dollar holds on to weekly gain as Wall Street rallies
RE
10:36aS&P 500 Posts 1.2% Weekly Rise to New Record Close, Led by Energy, Technology..
MT
Top / Flop S&P 500
ILLUMINA, INC. 504.76 Delayed Quote.11.87%
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 169.28 Delayed Quote.5.99%
TERADYNE, INC. 142.41 Delayed Quote.5.46%
THE MOSAIC COMPANY 29.27 Delayed Quote.5.10%
DISCOVERY, INC. 47.8 Delayed Quote.4.94%
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION 110.7 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 22.37 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC. 140.06 Delayed Quote.-3.29%
NEWELL BRANDS INC. 24.19 Delayed Quote.-7.14%
DAVITA INC. 104.99 Delayed Quote.-7.36%
