S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 11/03 05:09:31 pm
3369.02 PTS   +1.78%
05:51pHow Wild Could Futures Markets Get on 2020 Election Night?
DJ
05:46pUtilities Shares Move Higher, Extending Rally -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:43pDow Logs Biggest One-Day Gain Since July
DJ
Utilities Shares Move Higher, Extending Rally -- Utilities Roundup

11/03/2020 | 05:46pm EST

Shares of power producers climbed, continuing a lengthy rally.

The sector logged the largest gain in the S&P 500 last month, rising 5% as the benchmark index fell 2.8%. It was the first time since January that utilities were the top performer of the S&P 500's 11 groups, and it came as its other sectors - excluding communication services - tumbled for the month. Investors say they are betting that the group will be a key beneficiary if Democratic candidate Joe Biden wins the presidential race thanks, in part, to his green-energy proposals.

"The lift in utilities recently is not related to the historical dividend, safety-seeking rotation that we're accustomed to - it's a new world," said James McDonald, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Hercules Investments. "If Biden wins, this sector will power forward."

Meanwhile, French power company Engie has halted negotiations on a multibillion-dollar contract to import U.S. liquefied natural gas, raising alarms in the American energy industry that environmental concerns could limit the foreign market for the fuel. Engie didn't provide details about the proposed LNG deal with NextDecade, which was reportedly a $7 billion, 20-year contract, or the reason it canceled talks with the Houston-based exporter. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-20 1745ET


