S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Utilities Up As Sector Momentum Shifts -- Utilities Roundup

09/02/2020

Shares of power producers surged and the Standard & Poor's 500 utilities industry group had one of its largest gains in months, as momentum shifted from other areas of the market, including large-cap technology.

The anticipation of a longer era of depressed Treasury yields has also spurred demand for the dividend-oriented sector.

Fixed income investors often toggle between utilities and Treasurys based on the relative yield. The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utility group on the S&P 500, added more than 3%.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.59% 29100.5 Delayed Quote.0.38%
NASDAQ 100 1.04% 12420.543325 Delayed Quote.38.68%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.98% 12056.443162 Delayed Quote.33.07%
S&P 500 1.54% 3580.84 Delayed Quote.8.34%
