Utilities Up As Sector Momentum Shifts -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers surged and the Standard & Poor's 500 utilities industry group had one of its largest gains in months, as momentum shifted from other areas of the market, including large-cap technology.

The anticipation of a longer era of depressed Treasury yields has also spurred demand for the dividend-oriented sector.

Fixed income investors often toggle between utilities and Treasurys based on the relative yield. The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utility group on the S&P 500, added more than 3%.

