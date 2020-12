Shares of power producers rose sharply on the last trading day of the year, but the sector could not make up lost ground on others in the Standard & Poor's 500 for 2020.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities industry group of the S&P 500, finished with a modest loss on the year, not including dividends.

