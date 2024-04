Shares of power producers rose as the defensive sector returned to the green for the year to date.

The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities industry group of the S&P 500, is now up 1.5% for the year to date, after being more than 6% in the red for the year during the first quarter.

