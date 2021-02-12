VIX 'fear gauge' ends below 20 for first time in nearly a year

The VIX fell 1.28 points to end at 19.97. It had not closed below 20 - near its long-term average - since Feb. 21, 2020, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic roiled U.S. stocks. The following month, as the benchmark S&P 500 tumbled 33% from its most recent high, the VIX shot up to a record closing level of 82.69. The fear gauge remained well above its usual levels for months afterward.

Even as U.S. stocks recouped their losses and climbed to new highs, the VIX remained elevated. It spent 246 consecutive sessions above 20, according to Refinitiv data, its longest such streak since the financial crisis. The index spent 331 sessions above that level between August 2008 and December 2009.

In recent weeks, however, expectations for volatility in U.S. stocks have largely receded on prospects for additional fiscal aid and a full-scale rollout of COVID-19 vaccines later this year.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Leslie Adler and Diane Craft)

By April Joyner