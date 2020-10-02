Wall St Week Ahead-A Biden victory could weigh on stock market's winners

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Investors on Wall Street can add
another layer of uncertainty to a market already unnerved by
last month's sell-off, stalled fiscal stimulus, and by President
Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, which weighed on stocks on
Friday.
A higher capital gains tax that could accompany a win by
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is also emerging as a
potential counterweight to this year's powerful rally in stocks.
Biden has proposed https://br.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-biden-trump-proposed-taxes/fact-check-comparison-of-proposed-taxes-under-biden-and-trump-looks-at-highest-tax-bracket-only-idUSKBN2672GE
taxing capital gains and dividends as ordinary income, which
would increase the tax rate from 20% to 39.6% for individuals
and couples earning over $1 million, the highest tax bracket.
That policy - which would likely be easier to enact if
Democrats also win the Senate and retain control of the House -
may push some investors to lock in gains ahead of December if
Biden emerges the winner in the Nov. 3 vote, fund managers said.
Tax-motivated selling would likely be most pronounced in
technology and other momentum stocks and could push the broad
S&P 500 index lower between November and the end of the year,
said Eddie Perkin, chief equity investment officer at Eaton
Vance.
"If you have enough people looking to harvest gains, that
has an impact on the stocks that have led the market, and the
big tech stocks could be where people choose to sell at the end
of the year," he said.
On Friday, President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis triggered a
sell-off in stocks and oil as investors moved away from risk
assets. But many tech and momentum
stocks are sporting healthy gains for the year despite a
sell-off that pushed the S&P 500 down 3.9% in September, its
first monthly loss since March.
Tesla Inc, for instance, is up 423% for the year
through Thursday, while Zoom Video Communications Inc is
up 592% and Amazon.com Inc is up 72%. The S&P 500 index as a
whole is up 4.6% over the same time.
That kind of momentum may be difficult to slow, especially
if it is aided by seasonal trends. November and December tend to
be among the best months for stock performance, boasting an
average gain of 1.34% and 1.57%, respectively, for the S&P 500,
according to research firm CFRA.
"The third quarter is usually weak, but when it is really
strong, like it was in 2020, this says the rally isn’t over
yet,” explained LPL Financial Chief Market Strategist Ryan
Detrick.
Still, some believe a Biden victory would provide a strong
incentive for profit-taking.
SELLING 'AHEAD OF SCHEDULE'
Chris Cordaro, chief investment officer of RegentAtlantic,
believes a broad Democratic victory will likely lead to more
stock market volatility as soon as the results of the election
are known as investors start selling winners.
He has been counseling some clients to move more income into
this year as opposed to next year by taking money out of
retirement accounts, which would add another layer of selling,
he said.
"You're going to see people selling things that they would
be selling anyway, but ahead of schedule," he said.
Investors in the coming week will be keeping an eye on
minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent monetary policy
meeting, due out Wednesday, for insight on how the central bank
views the nascent recovery in the United States.
To be sure, higher taxes do not always lead to increased
selling. Overall, the capital gains tax rate could go as high as
40% before having widespread effects on investor behavior and
discouraging investment, according to a paper by Princeton
University economics professors Owen Zidar and Ole Agersnap.
Personal income tax rates are more likely to affect the
market's winners this year, Cordaro said, while increased
corporate taxes would most likely lower valuations across the
stock market over the next year.
By 2024, however, enactment of Biden's proposed tax measures
and other policies would cut just 4% off of estimated earnings
for the S&P 500 compared with baseline estimates, according to
Goldman Sachs.
Increasing corporate taxes while the global economy is still
trying to recover from the coronavirus pandemic could dent the
rally in the stock market and cut into company plans to hire or
invest in new projects by eating into after-tax net income, said
hedge fund manager J. Daniel Plants, who runs Voce Capital
Management.
"History teaches us that this is the worst possible moment
to subject the economy to the type of massive tax increases that
Biden is proposing, especially the changes that would impede
capital formation and make domestic job creation less
attractive," he said.
