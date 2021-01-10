Wall St Week Ahead-As political risk fades, earnings may start to matter again

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - With uncertainties regarding
U.S. elections fading, some investors expect company earnings
and economic data to play a greater role in moving stock prices
this year.
For months, earnings and economic data have largely taken a
backseat as investors grappled with two overarching
uncertainties and their ultimate impact on financial markets:
the changing political landscape in Washington and the
coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.
Options data showed that bets on large earnings-related
stock moves were profitable only 24% of the time in the last
earnings season, compared with a historical win rate of about
40%, according to options analytics firm ORATS.
Stocks have surged to record highs even as Citigroup’s U.S.
Economic Surprise Index, which tracks economic data
relative to expectations, has slipped to its lowest level in six
months.
"In 2020, the fundamentals kind of went out the window,"
said Matt Amberson, principal at ORATS.
Some investors believe that is about to change. The
resolution of the Georgia Senate runoffs tipped control of the
chamber to Democrats earlier this week. That gave investors more
clarity on fiscal policies that will have a greater chance of
being advanced in 2021, namely, President-elect Joe Biden’s
proposals for increased fiscal spending and higher taxes.
Congress certified Biden's election victory early on
Thursday, hours after hundreds of President Donald Trump's
supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a shocking display that
weighed only briefly on markets.
"With less focus on politics, there is greater bandwidth for
focusing on other issues such as COVID and economic
fundamentals," said James Knightley, chief international
economist at ING in New York.
Stocks overcame early weakness to close at a record high on
Friday despite data showing the U.S. economy shed jobs for the
first time in eight months amid a resurgence of COVID-19
infections.
Investors will get a snapshot of how the economy is
performing next week with the release of data on inflation,
retail sales and consumer sentiment.
JP Morgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo
are set to release fourth-quarter results on Jan. 15, among the
first S&P 500 companies to post their results for the last
period of coronavirus-stricken 2020.
Overall, S&P 500 company earnings are forecast to increase
about 23% in 2021 compared with pandemic-hit 2020, leaving
investors with the task of figuring out how much of that is
sustainable.
Many are likely to be more discerning than they were last
year, said Mohannad Aama, managing director at Beam Capital
Management.
Investors may be in for a certain degree of rotation, with
companies whose businesses were battered by the pandemic in 2020
expected to show strong rebounds this year, analysts said.
The worst-performing sector in 2020, energy, is Aama's top
pick for 2021. The sector is expected to post earnings growth of
668% in 2021, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.
Earnings growth for industrials, consumer discretionary and
materials is expected to far outpace the earnings growth for the
technology sector, data showed.
To be sure, expectations of fiscal stimulus and ultra low
interest rates for the long term fueled “everything rallies”
that have buoyed assets from big technology stocks to small
caps, convincing some investors that betting on broader gains
may be preferable than trying to be too selective. So far, that
phenomenon has persisted into 2021, with the S&P 500 and
tech-heavy Nasdaq both hitting new highs.
At the same time, investors may return to the "stay at home"
trade that benefited big technology stocks if the coronavirus
resurgence grows or the vaccine rollout goes awry.
Still, some investors believe a more refined approach may be
key to stock selection in 2021.
For most of 2020, "you had a market that really didn't care
if a company missed earnings or met earnings. All it cared about
was stimulus and vaccines," said Robert Almeida, portfolio
manager and global investment strategist at MFS Investment
Management.
Now, "the market will be forced to reorient its attention on
micro versus macro," he said.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili
and Dan Grebler)