Wall St Week Ahead-COVID-19 vaccine adoption rates are "wildcard" for U.S. stock rally

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - News this month of three
promising coronavirus vaccines has helped push the Dow Jones
Industrial Average over 30,000, but some investors worry that
slow vaccination rates may weaken next year's expected economic
recovery.
Overall, 58% of Americans said in a Gallup poll https://news.gallup.com/poll/325208/americans-willing-covid-vaccine.aspx
that ended Nov. 1 that they would get vaccinated, up from 50%
who were willing in a September poll. Forty-two percent said
they would be unwilling to get a vaccine, citing reasons such as
the rushed development timeline and concerns about safety.
Delays in vaccine distribution or widespread refusal to be
vaccinated would allow the virus to continue to circulate longer
and delay the development of herd immunity, which occurs when
enough people in a population have some form of protection that
prevents the easy spread of a disease.
"To be certain that the world will be back to normal by
mid-next year because a vaccine is available is an aggressive
assumption," said David Albrycht, chief investment officer at
Newfleet Asset Management.
"There's a light at the end of the tunnel but we're not sure
how long that the tunnel is going to be," he said, citing
uncertainties including whether a vaccine will be free or
covered by insurance plans, its rollout and its public
acceptance rate.
Citi Research wrote in a note on Monday that herd immunity
would not form until late 2021, boosting global Gross Domestic
Product growth by only 0.7% next year compared with an estimated
3% gain in 2022 as vaccination rates rise.
"The answer is not the vaccine; it's vaccinations. The
vaccine needs to be widely adopted and accepted for it to work,"
said Ernesto Ramos, head of equities at BMO Global Asset
Management.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will likely grant
approval in mid-December for distribution of the vaccine
developed by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech
and some healthcare workers could start getting shots
a day or two later, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser
for the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed, said on Sunday.
Some 70% of the U.S. population of 330 million would need to
be inoculated to achieve herd immunity, which is possible by
May, he said.
Ramos said those estimates may be overly optimistic and the
economic benefits of vaccinations will not be apparent until the
second half of next year, increasing chances that the recent
U.S. economic slowdown could worsen.
Investors will get the latest U.S. economic snapshot with
data next week, including the monthly employment report.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the Dec. 4 jobs report to
show unemployment dipped to 6.8% from 6.9%, still well above the
4.5% rate in March, before much of the U.S. economy went into
lockdown.
Targeted vaccinations could revive the economy even with
delays in widespread adoption, said Jonathan Golub, chief U.S.
equity strategist at Credit Suisse Securities.
"The successful vaccination of seniors and front-line
workers could expedite the renormalization process well before
herd immunity is achieved," he said. The S&P 500 may
reach 4,050 by the end of 2021, up about 13% from its current
level, he estimated.
While vaccine adoption rates are a "wildcard," their
availability removes the risk of another widespread economic
lockdown, said John Buckingham, portfolio manager at Kovitz
Investment Group.
He remains bullish on companies that will benefit from an
economic recovery, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Foot
Locker Inc and Whirlpool Corp, even if the U.S.
economy remains bumpy over the next few months and coronavirus
cases keep rising.
The United States recorded its 12 millionth COVID-19 case on
Nov. 21, and health experts have warned that Americans traveling
for the Thanksgiving holiday will likely push case counts
steeply higher.
"If the situation were reversed and you had good data on
cases and hospitalizations for COVID but vaccines were flops,
the stock market would be cratering," Buckingham said.
