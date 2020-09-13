Wall St Week Ahead-Fed meeting in focus as stocks wobble and coronavirus bill stalls

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Investors are shifting their
focus to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting next week
as they seek cues following a recent technology-led U.S. market
sell-off.
So far, few believe the past week’s volatility in stocks -
which knocked the Nasdaq down as much as 10% from its
highs and rocked other indexes - is the start of a larger
sell-off that will throw the market off its course after a
six-month rally.
Some worry, however, that the moves may herald the start of
a volatile period, as a much-awaited fiscal aid package stalls
in the Senate and the U.S. presidential election looms. That’s
left investors looking to the Fed for its view of the nascent
U.S. economic recovery and what the central bank may do if
markets continue to slide.
"The market, especially in absence of that fiscal policy
package, is looking for the Fed to do even more," said Michael
Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global
Advisors. "And it's not clear that they can do more or how much
they're willing to do, at least at this point."
The Fed slashed rates to near zero in March as stocks
plunged on fears of the economic impact from the coronavirus,
and has rolled out lending programs to support businesses and
households. It is also buying tens of billions of bonds monthly
to keep markets functioning smoothly.
Despite stocks’ recent slide, some market participants
believe equities would have to tumble much further for the Fed
to act.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said earlier this month that
while the central bank will keep its foot on the monetary policy
gas, lawmakers also need to help with recovery relief, making
the government’s failure to pass the next round of stimulus an
increasingly worrying development to some investors.
“We have an economy that has not yet cleared the woods of
the pandemic," said Nela Richardson, investment strategist at
Edward Jones. "These risks that were ... maybe hidden a bit by
all this stimulus are now starting to be highlighted and more
transparent."
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits hovered at high levels last week, suggesting the labor
market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was stalling as
government financial aid to businesses and the unemployed dries
up.
Analysts at BofA Global Research noted that September tends
to be the weakest month of the year, with stocks notching gains
less than half the time and the S&P 500’s average return at
minus 1%.
The bank’s data also shows that markets tend to dip in the
weeks ahead of an election, then rallying after. In this case,
among investors' concerns is that the Nov 3 vote will be unclear
or disputed.
Investors are also hoping to learn more about the Fed’s
strategic decision to allow periods of higher inflation as it
puts more emphasis on bolstering the labor market.
Modestly higher real yields after the Fed’s shift on
inflation have contributed to the recent wobble in tech-related
stocks, analysts at Oxford Economics said in a report.
"It'll just give us a bit more clarity in terms of how they
are going to be looking at their mandate going forward," said
Eric Theoret, global macro strategist with Manulife Investment
Management.
Investors will also be looking to the Fed's summary of
economic projections, known as the "dot plot," for clues on how
quickly the central bank expects labor markets to recover and
how soon it may lift rates from record lows.
"I think the 2023 dots will be the ones everybody’s staring
at,” said Jon Hill, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital
Markets.
