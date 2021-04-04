Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying market to take cues from infrastructure plans, upcoming earnings

NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's
massive infrastructure proposal and the upcoming corporate
earnings season could offer investors fresh insight on the
sustainability of a rally that has taken stocks to all-time
highs.
The S&P 500 scaled 4,000 for the first time on
Thursday and closed up 1.18% at 4,019.87, extending the
benchmark index's gain to nearly 80% from lows in March 2020.
The rally has been driven by unprecedented U.S. stimulus
measures and expectations that widespread vaccinations against
COVID-19 will spur an economic rebound.
Evidence of strengthening economic and corporate growth
could support investor confidence after a quarter that saw solid
stock gains but also a worrying surge in bond yields and pockets
of market volatility, including the wild ride in GameStop
shares and the meltdown of highly leveraged family
office Archegos Capital.
Investors also are set to get a snapshot of how companies
are performing a year after the onset of the pandemic when
corporate earnings kick off in earnest in mid-April.
"We've been seeing the volatility over the past few months,"
said Matt Hanna, portfolio manager at Summit Global Investments.
"There's always a doubt that perhaps the rug can get pulled out,
but now that we're hitting 4,000 I'm sure that renews
confidence in a lot of traders’ minds that this bull cycle is
not over.”
Recent history suggests stocks could keep rolling this
month, with the S&P 500 tallying its highest average gain in
April out of any month over the past 20 years, according to Ryan
Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial.
One near-term market focus is likely to be whether Congress
will pass the infrastructure plan Biden formally introduced this
week. It includes $2 trillion in spending but also higher
corporate taxes that investors fear could undermine profits.
Coupled with Biden's recently enacted $1.9 trillion
coronavirus relief package, the infrastructure initiative would
give the federal government a bigger role in the U.S. economy
than it has had in generations. The initial plan calls for
spending on everything from roads and bridges to broadband and
elderly care, and he may unveil another spending package in
April.
Economists at Jefferies estimate Biden's infrastructure plan
overall could add 0.5 to 1 percentage points to their estimate
of 5.2% growth in U.S. gross domestic product in 2022.
With any spending set to come over time, the market impact
could be blunted compared to the recent relief package that sent
$1,400 checks directly to Americans, investors said.
But more infrastructure spending could fuel shares of
companies in the industrials and materials
sectors, which have already been among the groups benefiting in
recent months from bets on an economic rebound.
"From a market perspective, that cyclical/value area that
has been working should have another leg in the second quarter
as we see things like this infrastructure package maybe add some
more fuel," said Anthony Saglimbene, global market strategist at
Ameriprise.
Biden also plans to raise the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28%
from the 21% levy set by the Trump administration's 2017 tax
bill, which had previously been a support for stocks. S&P 500
earnings could take a 7.4% hit from the proposed tax plan,
including the higher corporate rate, according to UBS equity
strategists.
Investors have taken the tax plan largely in stride as it
has come within expectations and may not take effect until next
year, but any new tax increase that accompany Biden's next
proposed spending plan could pose a risk, said Walter Todd,
chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital.
"The market has digested the initial news very well...,"
Todd said. "My concern is potentially the next round may be more
expansive on the tax front than people are expecting."
Corporate results are due in earnest starting in mid-April
and overall S&P 500 first-quarter earnings are expected to jump
24.2% from a year ago, according to Refinitiv IBES.
But there could be a downside to increasing profit
expectations, said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading
and derivatives for Charles Schwab.
"When the expectations bar has been raised as much as it
has, then I think that it sets up for some disappointments and
that could cause the market to potentially stall out,” Frederick
said.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; additional reporting by Devik
Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)