Wall St Week Ahead-Investors bullish on stocks, hoping for a brighter 2021

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks are closing 2020 on
a strong note, and many investors are betting the party will
continue after a tumultuous year that marked both the end of the
longest bull market and the shortest-lived bear market ever.
Risks abound, including a resurgent coronavirus pandemic,
concerns about the speed of rollout of vaccines and a
high-stakes Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia for the
balance of power in Congress. Still, many investors are looking
past these threats.
"We are going to continue to see a push higher," said
Commonwealth Financial Network's head of portfolio management,
Peter Essele, who sees stocks in the early stages of a
multi-year bull run.
The options market is pricing in more volatility in January
than December, likely due to the Georgia elections. If
Republicans win at least one Senate seat, they will maintain a
slim majority. If Democrats sweep the dual runoffs, the chamber
would be split 50-50 and the tiebreaking vote would go to Vice
President-elect Kamala Harris, giving President-elect Joe
Biden's party full sway over Congress. That raises the
possibility of tax-reform proposals that many investors fear
would hurt stock prices.
Still, most investors are not looking for a sharp pullback
next year. BofA Global Research's December fund manager survey
was the most bullish.
The roll out of coronavirus vaccines has emboldened
investors, along with the U.S. Federal Reserve's expressed
readiness to keep policy accommodative, strategists said.
Indeed, the U.S. stock market's rally over the last two
months may have taken even bulls by surprise. A late November
poll found strategists expected the S&P 500 to end 2021 at
3,900, which would be another annual rise after the index
rose about 15.5% percent this year to 3,732.
In prior bull markets, when the S&P 500 takes out its
previous bull market high, the index has experienced a median
gain of 38% over the span of 26 months before topping out,
according Bespoke Investment Group data.
Some investors fret that the COVID recovery may already be
priced in and valuations may be stretched. The 12-month forward
price-to-earnings ratio of the S&P 500 is currently about 22,
well above its long-term average of 15.
Still, investors see several parts of the market, including
financials, leisure and hospitality stocks and energy with
potential to rally.
"The market, overall, does not seem overbought," said Tim
Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel.
BROADER RALLY
Investors looking for a continued rally are optimistic of a
rebound in corporate earnings.
"Earnings are going to be used as a confirmation of current
pricing," Essele said.
S&P 500 company earnings are forecast to increase about 23%
in 2021 compared with 2020.
For much of this year increased market concentration has
been a nagging worry for investors, with top five S&P 500
constituents generating 127% of the index’s return during the
first nine months of the year, according to BlackRock's
calculations.
Technology’s weight in the S&P 500 currently stands at 28%,
up more than 10 percentage points from its historical average
since 1990, according to Bespoke.
"What we saw in November and December is that the market
already started broadening out ... beyond the tech stocks, the
mega stocks," said John Praveen, portfolio manager at QMA, a
PGIM company, pointing to a strong showing by value stocks,
shares of small caps and non-U.S. stocks.
The golden run by some high-flying growth names could still
continue, investors said.
"Do not count out those growth companies with dominant and
emerging business models that can continue to meet or exceed
lofty shareholder expectations," said Tony DeSpirito, chief
investment officer of U.S. fundamental active equity for
BlackRock in a note.
With vaccines being deployed investors are looking at "the
light at the end of the tunnel," said Praveen, who expects this
year's laggard stocks and sectors to join the rally in 2021.
"Think of it as your car firing on all cylinders... it's a
much broader, healthier rally," Praveen said.
