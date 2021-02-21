Wall St Week Ahead-Rising U.S. bond yields pose new threat to sky-high stocks

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. stock market has so
far digested a surge in Treasury yields, but some investors are
worried that a continued ascent could prove more problematic.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
, which rises when bond prices fall, climbed to a one
year high of 1.36% this week, fueled by expectations that
progress in the countrywide vaccination program and further
fiscal stimulus would further spur economic growth.
So far, stocks have responded with little more than a
wobble. But some investors worry that a continued rise in yields
on Treasuries -- which are backed by the U.S. government --
could dim the allure of comparatively riskier investments such
as equities and weigh on the S&P 500 that has risen about 75%
since last March.
"When ... government bond yields rise, all asset prices
should reprice lower -- that’s the theory," said Eric Freedman,
chief investment officer at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, adding
that he does not believe yields have yet risen far enough to
provide an competitive alternative to stocks.
The rise in yields comes as the S&P 500 hovers near all-time
highs at the end of a fourth-quarter earnings season that has
seen companies overall report earnings 17.2% above expectations,
according to Refinitiv data. Earnings will continue to be in
focus next week along with data tracking the economic recovery
and developments with President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9
trillion coronavirus relief package.
Despite solid corporate results, worried investors can point
to any number of signs -- including blistering rallies in
Bitcoin and Tesla shares and the proliferation of special
purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) -- that ultra-easy
monetary policy and fiscal stimulus have fueled an excessive
appetite for risk that could be curbed if yields start to rise.
The latest fund manager survey by BofA Global Research
showed a record in the net percentage of investors taking
higher-than-normal risk, cash allocations at their lowest level
since March 2013 and allocations to stocks and commodities at
their highest point in around a decade.
Citi strategists said in a report this week that a 10%
pullback "seems very plausible," noting that "if rising bond
yields drag down some mega-cap IT growth names... that will
impact the broad index as a result of the over-representation of
such stocks."
Analysts at Nomura, meanwhile, said earlier this week that a
move above 1.5% on the 10-year could spark an 8% drop in stocks.
Low yields and interest rates support equities in several
ways, such as reducing debt and borrowing costs, making stocks
look relatively attractive to bonds and helping increase the
value of companies' future cash flows.
At 22.2 times its forward price-to-earnings ratio, the S&P
500's valuation is well above its long-term average of 15.3,
according to Refinitiv Datastream, though several investors said
stocks still look relatively inexpensive compared to bonds.
Plenty of investors are sanguine about the move, noting that
yields appear to be rising due to expectations of an improving
economy.
J. Bryant Evans, a portfolio manager at Cozad Asset
Management, recently added bank and mortgage company stocks to a
high dividend portfolio this week to take advantage of the
improving economic outlook and rising rate environment.
More broadly, he was targeting a 3% yield on the 10-year for
when bonds might start competing more aggressively with stocks.
"For my clients, I would urge some balance and wait a little
bit before moving to fixed income because I think interest rates
are still extremely low historically speaking," Evans said.
Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment
Management, is watching whether rising yields eventually come
with a "change in tone at the Fed" that suggest the central bank
will start tapering its bond purchases as it reins in its
stimulus, which could shake the market.
Still, he isn't pulling back on his equity exposure for now
because of the recent rise in yields, convinced a strengthening
economy will continue buoying stocks, particularly those that
should shine in a recovery such as financials and other value
shares.
The steeper yield curve, Nolte said, is "the bond market’s
way of telling everybody that the economy is recovering and
getting healthy."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; editing by Diane Craft)