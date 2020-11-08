Wall St Week Ahead-Small caps join market rally but pandemic could derail them

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. small caps joined in the
broad market rally in the days after Election Day as investors
priced in the likelihood of a divided Washington with Democrat
Joe Biden president and Republicans maintaining their Senate
majority.
Yet some investors and analysts warned that smaller
companies may lose steam as the coronavirus pandemic shows no
signs of slowing down. Chief among their concerns: that
small-caps will bear the brunt of aggressive measures Biden
could adopt to combat the pandemic, without benefiting from a
large stimulus bill if Senate Republicans block his efforts
there.
Major networks on Saturday declared Biden the winner of the
presidential election, offering some certainty after days of
conflicting reports about who might run the White House next
term.
Democrats could win more sway over the Senate if Georgia's
two contested seats go to a January runoff as is now expected.
That might lead some investors to price back in the possibility
of spending bills that would benefit small-caps.
However, smaller companies remain likely to bear the brunt
of the pandemic, which is reaching record levels in the United
States.
"A more aggressive response from a President Biden could be
a risk for small caps," said Sylvia Jablonski, managing director
at Direxion.
"The best scenario for small caps is a full reopening of the
economy with manageable levels of COVID before a vaccine comes
out and some form of stimulus with a supportive Fed. The worst
case is a lot less stimulus than we hoped for with a full
shutdown or something close to it," she said.
The Russell 2000 index of small cap stocks is up 4.8% since
Nov. 3, compared with a 6% gain in the large cap S&P 500 index
over the same time. Over the last five years, the Russell is up
37.1%, compared with a 67.2% jump in the S&P 500.
U.S. coronavirus cases surged by at least 129,606 on Friday,
according to a Reuters tally, the third consecutive record daily
increase as the virus sweeps the United States. Twenty of the 50
states reported record increases on Friday, the same as
Thursday.
Spiking case counts in Europe have led to reinstatement of
economic lockdowns and other restrictions there. France,
Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands have announced new curbs,
while U.K. lawmakers voted for a monthlong lockdown.
"The implications of the ongoing second COVID-19 wave in
Europe and the third wave in the U.S. remains uncertain and the
results of the vaccine trials by the end of this month remain an
important catalyst," analysts at Barclays wrote in a note
Thursday, recommending that investors remain hedged against a
steep decline in U.S. small-caps.
Small caps may remain volatile in the week ahead as Congress
resumes negotiations on a stimulus bill. Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell has balked at passing a $2.2 trillion bill
supported by House Democrats, but said Nov. 4 that he was open
to some support for state and local governments supported by
Democrats and that there was a "need to do it by the end of the
year."
Progression in stimulus talks and the number of coronavirus
case counts will likely dictate the path of small cap stocks in
the weeks ahead because Biden would not take office for another
two months, said Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy at
Natixis Investment Managers.
Biden is not going to want to "spend political capital
trying to lock down the country or try to get people to follow a
national mask mandate which would be extremely difficult to
implement," she said, making the risk of broad economic
lockdowns "minimal."
Small-caps may begin to outperform again in 2021 as new case
counts decline and vaccines and other treatments become
available, she said.
"We're going to start to think about this reopening trade
again and start to move past the virus," she said.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili,
David Gregorio and Jonathan Oatis)