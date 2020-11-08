Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St Week Ahead-Small caps join market rally but pandemic could derail them

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/08/2020 | 09:00am EST

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. small caps joined in the broad market rally in the days after Election Day as investors priced in the likelihood of a divided Washington with Democrat Joe Biden president and Republicans maintaining their Senate majority.

Yet some investors and analysts warned that smaller companies may lose steam as the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of slowing down. Chief among their concerns: that small-caps will bear the brunt of aggressive measures Biden could adopt to combat the pandemic, without benefiting from a large stimulus bill if Senate Republicans block his efforts there.

Major networks on Saturday declared Biden the winner of the presidential election, offering some certainty after days of conflicting reports about who might run the White House next term.

Democrats could win more sway over the Senate if Georgia's two contested seats go to a January runoff as is now expected. That might lead some investors to price back in the possibility of spending bills that would benefit small-caps.

However, smaller companies remain likely to bear the brunt of the pandemic, which is reaching record levels in the United States.

"A more aggressive response from a President Biden could be a risk for small caps," said Sylvia Jablonski, managing director at Direxion.

"The best scenario for small caps is a full reopening of the economy with manageable levels of COVID before a vaccine comes out and some form of stimulus with a supportive Fed. The worst case is a lot less stimulus than we hoped for with a full shutdown or something close to it," she said.

The Russell 2000 index of small cap stocks is up 4.8% since Nov. 3, compared with a 6% gain in the large cap S&P 500 index over the same time. Over the last five years, the Russell is up 37.1%, compared with a 67.2% jump in the S&P 500.

U.S. coronavirus cases surged by at least 129,606 on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, the third consecutive record daily increase as the virus sweeps the United States. Twenty of the 50 states reported record increases on Friday, the same as Thursday.

Spiking case counts in Europe have led to reinstatement of economic lockdowns and other restrictions there. France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands have announced new curbs, while U.K. lawmakers voted for a monthlong lockdown.

"The implications of the ongoing second COVID-19 wave in Europe and the third wave in the U.S. remains uncertain and the results of the vaccine trials by the end of this month remain an important catalyst," analysts at Barclays wrote in a note Thursday, recommending that investors remain hedged against a steep decline in U.S. small-caps.

Small caps may remain volatile in the week ahead as Congress resumes negotiations on a stimulus bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has balked at passing a $2.2 trillion bill supported by House Democrats, but said Nov. 4 that he was open to some support for state and local governments supported by Democrats and that there was a "need to do it by the end of the year."

Progression in stimulus talks and the number of coronavirus case counts will likely dictate the path of small cap stocks in the weeks ahead because Biden would not take office for another two months, said Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers.

Biden is not going to want to "spend political capital trying to lock down the country or try to get people to follow a national mask mandate which would be extremely difficult to implement," she said, making the risk of broad economic lockdowns "minimal."

Small-caps may begin to outperform again in 2021 as new case counts decline and vaccines and other treatments become available, she said.

"We're going to start to think about this reopening trade again and start to move past the virus," she said. (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili, David Gregorio and Jonathan Oatis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 0.71% 110.94 Delayed Quote.-38.24%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.24% 28323.4 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
NASDAQ 100 0.11% 12091.345542 Delayed Quote.38.45%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.04% 11895.229592 Delayed Quote.32.57%
S&P 500 -0.03% 3509.44 Delayed Quote.8.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
09:14aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Small caps join market rally but pandemic could derail ..
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Small caps join market rally but pandemic could derail the..
RE
08:15aDisney, McDonald's and Lyft Set to Report Results
DJ
05:45aRebounding Corporate Profits Fortify Stock Market Rally
DJ
11/07ANALYSIS : High-flying U.S. tech stocks get post-election lift, near new highs
RE
11/07Berkshire Hathaway's Profit Rises, Boosted by Investment Returns
DJ
11/06Tech Up As Investors Chase Momentum -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11/06Wall Street ends best week since April
RE
11/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Best Week Since April
DJ
11/06Wall Street ends little changed, posts big weekly gain on Washington gridlock..
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
NEWS CORPORATION 15.16 Delayed Quote.8.29%
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC. 1181.11 Delayed Quote.7.01%
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION 112.22 Delayed Quote.6.37%
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC. 125.28 Delayed Quote.5.83%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 64.95 Delayed Quote.5.76%
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 119.19 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
NORTONLIFELOCK INC. 20.39 Delayed Quote.-7.40%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 18.11 Delayed Quote.-7.51%
BIOGEN INC. 328.9 Delayed Quote.-7.52%
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION 28.65 Delayed Quote.-9.39%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group