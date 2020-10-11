Wall St Week Ahead-U.S. earnings improvement expected, but still a weak quarter

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - While good business news has
been in short supply, investors may take slight comfort in
coming weeks from U.S. corporate earnings that are likely to be
bad, but not as bad as they have been.
Analysts expect third-quarter S&P 500 earnings to have
fallen 21% compared with the year-ago quarter, a big improvement
from second-quarter's 30.6% drop that was most likely the low
point for earnings this year because of coronavirus-fueled
lockdowns, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Earnings reporting will get rolling next week with results
from some of the big U.S. banks, likely impacted by near record
low interest rates and the pandemic-induced recession. JPMorgan
& Co. and Citigroup both release results on
Tuesday.
Overall, S&P 500 quarterly results tend to beat analysts'
cautious expectations, and they could do that even more than
usual this reporting season, strategists said. In a break from
the typical trend, guidance from U.S. companies has been more
positive than negative and estimates have been improving in
recent weeks to reflect more upbeat guidance.
Whether that will be enough to support stocks in the weeks
ahead is up for debate.
"Very rarely in the last 10 years have we seen earnings
estimates moving higher after a quarterly reporting season,"
said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities
in New York.
"That's a very good sign. It's a sign there's a strong
possibility this quarterly earnings season is now going to be
better than expected," he said. "The only problem is, now that
we've entered the fourth quarter, a lot of the economic
indicators are plateauing."
That could weigh on fourth-quarter guidance and overshadow
some of the better-than-expected results, he said.
Data this past Thursday on U.S. jobless claims was among the
latest to underscore the view the labor market recovery was
struggling to gain momentum, with coronavirus cases continuing
to rise.
Earnings season comes as the nation also prepares for the
Nov. 3 U.S. presidential vote, which lands in the middle of one
of the heaviest weeks of profit reporting. That, along with
focus on prospects for additional fiscal stimulus from
Washington, could overshadow earnings news.
Companies that have reported so far on the quarter have not
seen much cheer from investors, despite their much
stronger-than-expected results, some strategists have noted.
"Firms that reported Q3 already have declined 1% on average
despite the big beats, suggesting the bar is much higher for
investors," UBS strategist Keith Parker wrote in a note.
U.S. stocks registered sharp gains for the third quarter,
but they fell in September in the first monthly decline since
March, when the coronavirus began its rapid spread across the
United States.
Among the sectors, earnings from the S&P 500 energy sector
are expected to have declined the most, with a projected
115% year-over-year drop, based on Refinitiv's data.
The consumer discretionary sector, which includes
some of the companies most heavily impacted by coronavirus
lockdowns such as those in retail, travel and tourism, is slated
to post a 34% year-over-year decline in earnings, Refinitiv's
data showed.
But analysts expect earnings from the S&P 500's heavyweight
sector, technology, to decline just 0.5% from a year
ago in the third quarter, the smallest decline among all
sectors.
"Admittedly, things are better than they were at the end of
June," wrote Tobias Levkovich, Citi's chief U.S. equity
strategist.
But with many uncertainties surrounding the pandemic,
treatments, the U.S. election and the economy, "forward guidance
will be crucial, and we suspect C-suites may stay guarded," he
said.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Alden Bentley
and Chris Reese)