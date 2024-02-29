STORY: Stocks closed lower on Wednesday, a day ahead of key inflation data that could heavily shape expectations for the timing of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

The personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is expected to show prices ticked 0.3% higher on a monthly basis in January.

The Dow finished Wednesday off about one-tenth of one percent. The S&P 500 slipped two tenths and the Nasdaq fell about half of one percent.

The down day occurred after a lengthy rally peaked last week on enthusiasm around the potential for artificial intelligence after Nvidia reported quarterly earnings.

Adam Phillips, managing director of investments at EP Wealth Advisors said he thinks stocks are due for a pullback.

"Over the short term, we I would say we are still pretty cautious on the market. We are trying to remind our clients that the the gains that we've seen since late October more than 20% for the S&P 500 and and really same thing for the Equal Weighted index. If you just neutralize the impact of technology stocks it's it's really represented more than a year's worth of gains."

Stocks on the move included UnitedHealthcare which lost three percent. It was the biggest drag on the Dow and one of the largest on the S&P 500 after a report on Tuesday said the U.S. Department of Justice had launched an antitrust investigation into the healthcare conglomerate.

And dating app Bumble plunged 15%, trading near an all-time low after giving a weak first quarter outlook.