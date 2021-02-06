Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street Week Ahead: GameStop frenzy reveals potential for broader market stress

02/06/2021 | 02:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: New York Stock Exchange opens during COVID-19

NEW YORK (Reuters) - As the trading frenzy in GameStop Corp shares and other social media favorites recedes, investors are eyeing signs of potential market stress that could weigh on broader stock performance in coming weeks.

For now, U.S. equities appear to be looking past last week's surge in volatility that led the S&P 500 to its biggest weekly decline since October. Solid earnings, fiscal stimulus expectations and progress in country-wide vaccination efforts are leading stocks back to all-time highs.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted records for a second straight session on Friday.

Some investors, however, worry that the wild swings in GameStop and other "meme stocks" may have exacerbated concerns over market volatility and elevated valuations that could make market participants more risk-averse. The S&P 500 stands near its highest forward price-to-earnings ratio in about two decades after rallying 74% from its March lows.

"The recent retail activity was concerning for the broader market," said Benjamin Bowler, head of global equity derivatives research at BofA Global Research.

Liquidity in futures on the S&P 500 dried up as market makers and other investors sought to reduce risk during the GameStop surge, according to BofA analysts. Earlier this week "market fragility," as measured by the bank, stood at its highest level since March 2020, making U.S. equities exceptionally vulnerable to sudden market shocks, the firm said.

Moves in the Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street's "fear gauge," also indicate that investors may be more sensitive to market turbulence than usual. On Jan. 27 the index surged 14 points, its biggest one-day gain since March, as the S&P 500 lost 2.6%.

The fear gauge's climb was eight to 10 points greater than the expected move following such a drop in the S&P 500, according to Stuart Kaiser, strategist at UBS. The outsized reaction, he said, points to heightened jitters among investors that could suggest bigger market sell-offs in response to negative developments.

The VIX has since reverted to its lowest level since early December as U.S. equities have rallied this week. Even so, "I wouldn't say we're completely past it yet," Kaiser said.

Next week, investors will focus on quarterly corporate results from Cisco Systems Inc, General Motors Co and Walt Disney Co as well as data on U.S. consumer prices.

Options markets have not flashed the green light to go full speed ahead with resuming risk.

Investor demand for calls on the S&P 500, used to position for gains in the index, has jumped after plummeting to a multi-decade low earlier in the week, according to Charlie McElligott, managing director, cross-asset macro strategy at Nomura. The swing in demand points to risk of a pullback and choppy trade in the next few weeks, he said. Longer-term, several market analysts say the GameStop effect may be no more than a blip on the radar screen for markets as a whole. Drops in the VIX of 20% or more to below 25 tend to bode well for stocks, with the S&P 500 rising 2.6% a month later, according to Christopher Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna Financial Group.

Still, the exuberance that magnified the market's fault lines has not completely faded. According to data from Trade Alert, options activity shows heavy demand for upside calls in the SPDR S&P Retail ETF, which includes GameStop, and the iShares Silver Trust, which was also rocked by retail trading. As a result, some investors say they plan to tread cautiously for the time being, especially if they are exposed to passive funds that hold a large number of small-cap stocks that could be sensitive to a sudden retail frenzy. "Time will tell whether this has a more lasting effect on the market," said Matt Forester, chief investment officer of BNY Mellon's Lockwood Advisors. "We need to police our holdings to make sure we're not overly exposed to these trends."

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili, Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)

By April Joyner


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 1.76% 48.08 Delayed Quote.7.44%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.30% 31148.24 Delayed Quote.1.47%
GAMESTOP CORP. 19.20% 63.77 Delayed Quote.238.48%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.52% 54.41 Delayed Quote.30.67%
ISHARES SILVER TRUST 1.92% 24.95 End-of-day quote.1.55%
NASDAQ 100 0.32% 13603.956018 Delayed Quote.5.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.57% 13856.295649 Delayed Quote.5.60%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 2.55% 803 End-of-day quote.-5.75%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. 0.89% 591 End-of-day quote.8.44%
S&P 500 0.39% 3886.83 Delayed Quote.3.08%
SILVER 2.24% 26.8965 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY 0.52% 181.16 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
UBS GROUP AG -0.26% 13.42 Delayed Quote.7.62%
All news about S&P 500
02/05WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : GameStop frenzy reveals potential for broader market st..
RE
02/05AMAZON.COM, CHEVRON, PELOTON : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
02/05S&P, Nasdaq post best weekly gains in three months
RE
02/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish Best Week Since November--Update
DJ
02/05S&P 500, Nasdaq post biggest weekly gains since early November
RE
02/05World shares scale new peak on stimulus hopes; oil gains
RE
02/05S&P 500 Posts 4.65% Weekly Climb to Fresh Record as Energy, Communication Ser..
MT
02/05STREET COLOR : Economic Data, Events for Monday
MT
02/05US Stocks Post Gains for Week as Friday Trading Leads to Advance
MT
02/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish Best Week Since November
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 101.61 Delayed Quote.9.64%
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. 272.81 Delayed Quote.7.81%
WYNN RESORTS 116.99 Delayed Quote.7.64%
AON PLC 223.22 Delayed Quote.7.27%
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY 223.91 Delayed Quote.6.98%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. 80.16 Delayed Quote.-3.17%
T-MOBILE US 125.28 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
UNUM GROUP 23.35 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 10.76 Delayed Quote.-6.03%
CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION 17.56 Delayed Quote.-6.94%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ