Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street Week Ahead: Value bulls bang drum for cheap stock resurgence on Fed, vaccine hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/29/2020 | 03:44am EDT
The front facade of the of the NYSE is seen in New York

As U.S. stocks hit record highs, some investors are betting the market's future gains will be increasingly driven by some of its lesser-loved companies.

Value stocks - shares of economically sensitive companies trading at multiples that are usually below those found on growth names - have been among the laggards in the market's blistering rally from its March lows.

Some investors believe the relative cheapness of value stocks, which include energy companies, banks and industrial conglomerates, will catapult them to leadership if the nascent U.S. economic revival gains momentum, shifting focus from the big technology-related stocks that have led markets during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Russell 1000 Value index trades at almost 18 times earnings, up from 14 a year ago, and is up some 45% since late March. By comparison, the Russell 1000 Growth index trades at a multiple of 31, up from 22, and has gained over 70% in the same period.

"It's an important part of validating the market's rise, to have cyclicals and value sectors move," said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.

"At the end of the day I think value can outperform, but it's going to be very episodic."

(Graphic: Russell 1000 Forward P/E ratios - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD/nmovaqqwwva/chart.png)

Hopes of economic healing got a second wind Thursday, when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell rolled out a sweeping policy rewrite that puts more focus on fighting unemployment than controlling inflation, sending shares of banks like Wells Fargo and Citigroup higher on the day.

Investors in the coming week will be keeping a close eye on Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls data, looking for a snapshot of how the country's economic recovery is faring.

Other arguments for a value resurgence have been fueled by signs of progress on a vaccine against COVID-19, which some investors believe could accelerate business reopenings and a return to in-person schooling across the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said a vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be available before the Nov. 3 presidential election, sooner than most experts anticipate.

Some analysts, including those at Goldman Sachs, believe a vaccine could be approved as early as the end of this year.

That could take the S&P 500 as high as 3,700 by year-end and spur a rotation to value names, especially if the news flow regarding a vaccine continues to be encouraging, Goldman's analysts said earlier this month. The index recently hovered near 3,500.

Plenty of market participants doubt value will return anytime soon, or that such a move can be timed profitably.

Value sectors such as retail have struggled for years with lackluster earnings or business models that are being disrupted in a shift to a more tech-driven world, a process that accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Valuation alone doesn't drive stock prices. It's the combination of valuation and improving fundamentals," said Richard Bernstein, chief executive officer and chief investment officer at Richard Bernstein Advisors in New York.

"For value to outperform, one typically needs profit growth to accelerate. That's not happening yet," he said.

BofA Global Research points out that value stocks have led during the recovery from every one of the last 14 recessions.

Yet it also warns of "value traps" - stocks whose prices are falling faster than earnings are deteriorating. Such stocks have underperformed broader markets by four percentage points a year since 1997, the bank said.

BofA's model identified energy and brick-and-mortar retail as sectors where value traps can be found.

(Graphic: Performance of Russell 1000 Growth v. Value - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD/dgkplllxjpb/chart.png)

Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners, believes resurgences in value may be a thing of the past.

Technology has transformed the way companies deal with their inventory and altered the business cycle, sapping the benefits cyclical companies would receive from an upswing in growth, she said.

"There are some dinosaurs that don't get that the comet has hit and the (investment) environment has changed," said Forrest.

Others, like Bill Smead of Smead Capital Management, remain hopeful.

An eventual rise in inflation could boost the shares of energy companies, banks and home builders, which have tended to perform better when consumer prices trend higher, Smead said in a note to investors.

Even longtime value bulls like Smead can have their fortitude tested, however.

"We are patient, but that patience doesn't last forever," he wrote.

By Rodrigo Campos

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 1.08% 52.28 Delayed Quote.-34.56%
COLAS 1.72% 118 Real-time Quote.-16.19%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.57% 28653.87 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
NASDAQ 100 0.58% 11995.854518 Delayed Quote.36.56%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.60% 11695.633408 Delayed Quote.29.56%
S&P 500 0.67% 3508.01 Delayed Quote.8.58%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.16% 207.71 Delayed Quote.-8.60%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.41% 24.69 Delayed Quote.-54.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
03:44aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Value bulls bang drum for cheap stock resurgence on Fed..
RE
02:48aAT&T Exploring Deal For Its DirecTV Unit -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aStocks: The How, Why And Why Not Of Stock Splits -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aTesla Bulls Buy Options Ahead of Stock Split -- WSJ
DJ
08/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Log Big Weekly Gains
DJ
08/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Log Big Weekly Gains
DJ
08/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/28Tesla Bulls Bet Big Ahead of Stock Split -- Update
DJ
08/28AT&T Again Exploring a Deal For DirecTV--Update
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
WESTERN DIGITAL 37.84 Delayed Quote.7.38%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 17.21 Delayed Quote.6.76%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 17.69 Delayed Quote.6.25%
HP INC. 19.85 Delayed Quote.6.15%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 37.09 Delayed Quote.6.03%
KROGER 35.3 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 484.37 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
ABIOMED, INC. 303.04 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY 146.91 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
EBAY INC. 54.27 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group