Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 11/27 08:14:42 pm
3640.25 PTS   +0.29%
03:08pStocks at record high but yields fall, dollar under pressure
RE
03:02pStocks at record high but yields fall, dollar under pressure
RE
02:55pWall Street gains, Nasdaq hits record high
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street gains, Nasdaq hits record high

11/27/2020 | 02:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Optimism around an economic rebound next year lifted Wall Street Friday, sending the Nasdaq to a record closing high. Tech and healthcare stocks led the rally as the market action rotated back to growth stocks and away from economically-sensitive cyclical and value stocks.

The Nasdaq closed up nearly 1%. The S&P 500 added a quarter percent, and the Dow inched a tenth percent higher. All three indexes made solid gains on the week.

Spartan Capital Securities chief market economist Peter Cardillo said investors shouldn't read too much into Friday's holiday-shortened trading session:

"It's really not that constructive in at the sense that it's an abbreviated session. Volume is light. But if we close where we are now, it's a good sign that come Monday, the market will probably continue to rally."

On this Black Friday, masked shoppers turned up in smaller numbers at major U.S. retailers as early online deals and coronavirus concerns dulled enthusiasm for trips to the mall. Shares of big box retailers such as Walmart and Target surrendered their earlier gains. Investors were less kind to traditional department store operators Macy's, JC Penney and Nordstrom. But online retailers Amazon, eBay and Etsy rose.

Shares of Walt Disney dipped after the media and entertainment giant said it would lay off about 32,000 workers.


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.13% 29910.37 Delayed Quote.4.67%
EBAY INC. 1.76% 51.34 Delayed Quote.39.71%
ETSY, INC. 10.66% 160.55 Delayed Quote.227.52%
NASDAQ 100 0.87% 12258.211779 Delayed Quote.39.15%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.92% 12205.846315 Delayed Quote.34.79%
NORDSTROM, INC -2.48% 26.73 Delayed Quote.-33.03%
S&P 500 0.24% 3638.35 Delayed Quote.12.35%
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY -1.31% 147.13 Delayed Quote.3.08%
WALMART INC. -0.15% 151.6 Delayed Quote.27.76%
All news about S&P 500
03:08pStocks at record high but yields fall, dollar under pressure
RE
03:02pStocks at record high but yields fall, dollar under pressure
RE
02:55pWall Street gains, Nasdaq hits record high
RE
01:25pWall St. gains, Nasdaq hits record high as holiday shopping begins
RE
01:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq End Week at Records
DJ
01:05pFor the week, the s&p 500 unofficially added 2.27%, the dow unofficially gain..
RE
01:01pNasdaq hits record high as holiday shopping begins
RE
12:12pDow jones industrial average turns negative
RE
12:06pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street rises, Nasdaq hits record high
RE
11:54aWall Street Week Ahead: COVID-19 vaccine adoption rates are "wildcard" for U...
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
ETSY, INC. 160.55 Delayed Quote.10.66%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 21.58 Delayed Quote.4.50%
INCYTE CORPORATION 84.705 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.37%
CATALENT, INC. 98.615 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.19%
ABIOMED, INC. 274.655 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.11%
COMERICA INCORPORATED 51.53 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.32%
HESS CORPORATION 50.77 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A. 39.46 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 43.005 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.25%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 14.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-12.51%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ