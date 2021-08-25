Wall Street to hold fire in record high territory

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street was headed for a flat
start on Wednesday as investors take a breather after pushing
stock indexes to new highs ahead of a keenly awaited Federal
Reserve speech on Friday.
Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures
were narrowly mixed after the S&P stock index posted its 50th
record high close of the year on Tuesday, buoyed by positive
news on COVID-19 vaccines. The tech-laden Nasdaq also high new
highs.
Markets globally were looking ahead to Friday, when Jerome
Powell, chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, is due to speak at
the annual Jackson Hole event.
There have been high expectations that Powell might indicate
when the central bank could begin "tapering" or easing stimulus
to an economy now recovering from COVID-19.
John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko asset
management, said the market was already expecting a taper to
start this year, with no new information expected from Jackson
Hole.
"With less central bank buying, bond yields will likely rise
globally, but not too much," Vail said. "However, this will
likely be a reason for cyclical and financial stocks to perform
well even though the global economy may decelerate more than
expected to a more average rate going forward."
While data remains robust, there are clear signs the global
economy is losing momentum following an early-2021 rebound from
last year's pandemic-driven slump.
Citi's global economic surprise index, which measures the
degree to which the data is beating or missing economists’
forecasts, this week turned negative for the first time since
last June, indicating more misses than beats.
The equivalent U.S. and Chinese indexes turned negative some
weeks ago.
A U.S. Commerce Dept. report, due at 1230 GMT, is expected
to show durable goods orders fell 0.3% in July, after rising
0.9% in June.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
was last at 1.3087% above its U.S. close on Tuesday
of 1.29%.
The dollar was slightly firmer, trading above a
one-week low versus other major peers.
In Europe, the STOXX index of 600 companies was
slightly firmer, around 5 points below its record high from
earlier this month.
Fund managers expect European stocks to hold around current
levels for the rest of 2021, a Reuters poll showed.
Business morale in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, fell
for the second month running in August, pointing to a loss of
momentum due to worries over rising COVID cases and supply
bottlenecks.
The DAX blue-chip index in Frankfurt shed modest
early gains to trade slightly weaker.
CRUDE EDGES UP
U.S. crude reversed earlier softness to edge up to
$67.69 a barrel, while Brent crude gained 0.45 to $71.37
per barrel. Both are up around 8% on the week, however, after
posting their biggest weekly decline in more than nine months
last week.
Safe-haven gold fell in tandem with the broad increase in
risk appetite, with the spot price dropping 0.4% to
$1,794 per ounce.
Asian shares held on to their recent gains after last week's
pummelling, as global equities rebounded, though the focus for
most asset classes was on the upcoming Fed event.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
spent most of the day near flat, but was last up
0.3%, and about 4% higher so far this week.
This marks a change from last week, when the index fell to
its lowest in 2021, spooked by a combination of fears about
slowing growth in Asia amid outbreaks of the Delta variant of
the coronavirus, and worries the Fed might begin shrinking its
monetary stimulus sooner rather than later.
Japan's Nikkei was also flat, but a Reuters poll of
analysts and fund managers showed Japanese shares are expected
to recover from their eight-month low marked on Friday to near a
30-year high by the end of this year.
