What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Home sales surged in July, signaling how much the pandemic is reshaping where and how Americans want to live during a period of social distancing and working from home.

The U.S. economy gained momentum this month as firms shook off the effects of the downturn, though recoveries elsewhere slowed, surveys of purchasing managers indicated.

Some companies are beginning to restore cuts they made to managers' salaries and bonuses in the early days of pandemic shutdowns.

Jeff Wilke, a close lieutenant of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who helped build what began as a small online bookseller into a tech titan, is retiring from the company.

David Pecker is stepping down as chief executive of American Media, publisher of the National Enquirer, ending an era for the supermarket tabloid.

Palantir privately disclosed to investors the extent of its steep and stubborn losses ahead of a long-delayed public listing planned for as soon as next month.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at records, rising 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively, while the Dow industrials advanced 0.7%.