Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryNewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/22/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Home sales surged in July, signaling how much the pandemic is reshaping where and how Americans want to live during a period of social distancing and working from home.

The U.S. economy gained momentum this month as firms shook off the effects of the downturn, though recoveries elsewhere slowed, surveys of purchasing managers indicated.

Some companies are beginning to restore cuts they made to managers' salaries and bonuses in the early days of pandemic shutdowns.

Jeff Wilke, a close lieutenant of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who helped build what began as a small online bookseller into a tech titan, is retiring from the company.

David Pecker is stepping down as chief executive of American Media, publisher of the National Enquirer, ending an era for the supermarket tabloid.

Palantir privately disclosed to investors the extent of its steep and stubborn losses ahead of a long-delayed public listing planned for as soon as next month.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at records, rising 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively, while the Dow industrials advanced 0.7%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.69% 27930.33 Delayed Quote.-2.80%
NASDAQ 100 0.68% 11555.163766 Delayed Quote.31.42%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.42% 11311.801008 Delayed Quote.25.55%
S&P 500 0.34% 3397.16 Delayed Quote.5.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08/21Home-Improvement Stocks Stay the Course Amid Nesting During Covid-19 -- Updat..
DJ
08/21Home-Improvement Stocks Stay the Course Amid Nesting During Covid-19 -- Updat..
DJ
08/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Notches Longest Weekly Winning Streak of 20..
DJ
08/21Shares of Banks and Lenders Fall Amid Economic Concerns -- Financials Roundup
DJ
08/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/21Global stocks, dollar rise with U.S. economic data
RE
08/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish Higher
DJ
08/21Global stocks, dollar rise with U.S. economic data
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
APPLE INC. 497.48 Delayed Quote.5.15%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 507.34 Delayed Quote.4.47%
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. 207.01 Delayed Quote.4.41%
DEERE & COMPANY 199.5 Delayed Quote.4.40%
ULTA BEAUTY 214 Delayed Quote.4.19%
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC 14.9 Delayed Quote.-3.50%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 39.21 Delayed Quote.-3.50%
NEWS CORPORATION 14.61 Delayed Quote.-3.50%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 5.27 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 95.88 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group