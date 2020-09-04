What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

U.S. stocks fell sharply in their worst showing since June, driven by a broad decline in many of the tech firms that have led the market higher in recent months. The Nasdaq sank nearly 5%, while the S&P 500 and Dow lost 3.5% and 2.8%, respectively.

Investment-banking and trading revenues hit an eight-year high in the first half, a boom reflecting the Fed's heavy hand and a growing gulf between financial markets and the economy.

Chicago Fed chief Evans said the U.S. economy needs continued support from the government and he is worried elected officials are fighting too much to deliver it.

The number of people seeking and receiving state jobless benefits fell at the end of August, signs of a slow improvement in a U.S. labor market still deeply damaged by the pandemic.

GM and Honda plan to jointly develop new vehicles for North America through an alliance that would deepen existing ties.

Malaysia has dropped criminal charges against units of Goldman, a key step under the terms of a $3.9 billion 1MDB settlement announced in July.

Apple said it would delay until early next year a privacy change that would invite iPhone users to keep their devices cloaked from apps that want to track them.

Campbell Soup said demand for its soups and other foods is moderating after a pandemic-related surge.