S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 09/03 05:25:27 pm
3455.06 PTS   -3.51%
Pre-market
-0.19%
3448.53 PTS
02:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street Reaps a Windfall In Fees as the Economy Slows -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:20aAsian stocks follow Wall Street lower, nervous wait for U.S. jobs data
RE
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

09/04/2020 | 02:48am EDT

U.S. stocks fell sharply in their worst showing since June, driven by a broad decline in many of the tech firms that have led the market higher in recent months. The Nasdaq sank nearly 5%, while the S&P 500 and Dow lost 3.5% and 2.8%, respectively.

Investment-banking and trading revenues hit an eight-year high in the first half, a boom reflecting the Fed's heavy hand and a growing gulf between financial markets and the economy.

Chicago Fed chief Evans said the U.S. economy needs continued support from the government and he is worried elected officials are fighting too much to deliver it.

The number of people seeking and receiving state jobless benefits fell at the end of August, signs of a slow improvement in a U.S. labor market still deeply damaged by the pandemic.

GM and Honda plan to jointly develop new vehicles for North America through an alliance that would deepen existing ties.

Malaysia has dropped criminal charges against units of Goldman, a key step under the terms of a $3.9 billion 1MDB settlement announced in July.

Apple said it would delay until early next year a privacy change that would invite iPhone users to keep their devices cloaked from apps that want to track them.

Campbell Soup said demand for its soups and other foods is moderating after a pandemic-related surge.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.78% 28292.73 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
NASDAQ 100 -5.23% 11771.365283 Delayed Quote.40.76%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.96% 11458.101439 Delayed Quote.34.37%
S&P 500 -3.51% 3455.06 Delayed Quote.10.84%
02:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street Reaps a Windfall In Fees as the Economy..
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:20aAsian stocks follow Wall Street lower, nervous wait for U.S. jobs data
RE
12:48aWall Street's 'fear gauge' spikes but unlikely to be pointing to a market cra..
RE
12:31aGlobal Markets Follow U.S. Stocks Lower
DJ
09/03Asian stocks slip after Wall St selloff dents tech rally
RE
09/03Japanese shares fall on Wall Street tech rout
RE
09/03Australia shares fall sharply on Wall Street tech sell-off
RE
09/03Asian stocks drop after Wall Street's tech rally stumbles
RE
09/03Tech tumble jams Wall Street into reverse; sharpest fall since June
RE
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 17.58 Delayed Quote.5.21%
INVESCO LTD. 11.14 Delayed Quote.4.80%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 17.63 Delayed Quote.3.77%
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION 74.15 Delayed Quote.3.58%
COTY INC. 3.64 Delayed Quote.3.41%
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 269.25 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS 139.91 Delayed Quote.-8.73%
FORTINET, INC. 120.7 Delayed Quote.-8.97%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 520.62 Delayed Quote.-9.28%
QORVO, INC. 121.44 Delayed Quote.-9.82%
