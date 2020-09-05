Log in
S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
09/04 05:16:28 pm
3426.96 PTS   -0.81%
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aSoftBankTrade Fueled Stock Rally -- WSJ
DJ
02:31aSoftBank option purchases raise eyebrows as Wall Street backtracks
RE
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

09/05/2020

Unemployment fell sharply in August and hiring gains moderated, as the U.S. economy continued to recover from the steep downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

SoftBank is said to have bought options tied to around $50 billion worth of tech stocks, a move seen as having turbocharged the tech sector, whose sheer size drives broader market moves.

U.S. stocks swung wildly Friday before closing lower. The Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow declined 1.3%, 0.8% and 0.6% respectively.

E-cigarette maker Juul has shelved development of a puff-counting feature that some employees say had the potential to help users wean themselves off nicotine.

The Pentagon reaffirmed its award of a multibillion-dollar cloud computing contract to Microsoft, in another setback for Amazon.

A judge ruled that an ex-Green Beret and his son can be extradited to Japan to face charges that they helped Ghosn escape prosecution in that country.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.56% 28133.31 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
NASDAQ 100 -1.27% 11622.131203 Delayed Quote.42.22%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.27% 11313.134498 Delayed Quote.27.70%
S&P 500 -0.81% 3426.96 Delayed Quote.6.94%
UNUM GROUP 19.9 Delayed Quote.8.21%
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION 38.22 Delayed Quote.7.15%
COTY INC. 3.87 Delayed Quote.6.32%
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION 48.11 Delayed Quote.6.18%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 73.99 Delayed Quote.5.82%
TWITTER 39.87 Delayed Quote.-4.23%
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 108.43 Delayed Quote.-4.38%
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC. 270.75 Delayed Quote.-4.67%
ABIOMED, INC. 275.89 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 191.84 Delayed Quote.-6.41%
