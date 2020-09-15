What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Federal regulators are preparing to reprimand Citigroup for failing to improve its risk-management systems designed to detect problematic transactions, risky trades and other threats.

Amazon plans to hire 100,000 additional employees in the U.S. and Canada, continuing a rapid expansion during the coronavirus pandemic.

Verizon has agreed to buy TracFone, a provider of wireless prepaid services, in a deal worth up to $7 billion.

Turks are piling into gold, long their favorite investment, as the country's financial system unravels.

Delta is the latest carrier to raise cash by borrowing against its frequent-flier program to weather the pandemic.

Hedge-fund manager Cohen has agreed to buy the New York Mets in a deal valued at between $2.4 billion and $2.5 billion.

Fiat Chrysler and PSA changed the terms of their merger to preserve cash to shore up their financial positions amid the pandemic.

Berkshire's BNSF Railway unit named Kathryn Farmer as CEO.

Apple is expected to reveal its latest watch and an updated iPad on Tuesday.

A rebound in tech shares helped major indexes recover after last week's pullback. The Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow gained 1.9%, 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.