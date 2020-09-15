Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 09/14 05:16:34 pm
3383.54 PTS   +1.27%
Pre-market
0.16%
3389.11 PTS
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aTech Stocks Lead Index Rebound -- WSJ
DJ
02:11aGLOBAL MARKETS : Asian stocks gain as upbeat China data lifts mood
RE
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

09/15/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Federal regulators are preparing to reprimand Citigroup for failing to improve its risk-management systems designed to detect problematic transactions, risky trades and other threats.

Amazon plans to hire 100,000 additional employees in the U.S. and Canada, continuing a rapid expansion during the coronavirus pandemic.

Verizon has agreed to buy TracFone, a provider of wireless prepaid services, in a deal worth up to $7 billion.

Turks are piling into gold, long their favorite investment, as the country's financial system unravels.

Delta is the latest carrier to raise cash by borrowing against its frequent-flier program to weather the pandemic.

Hedge-fund manager Cohen has agreed to buy the New York Mets in a deal valued at between $2.4 billion and $2.5 billion.

Fiat Chrysler and PSA changed the terms of their merger to preserve cash to shore up their financial positions amid the pandemic.

Berkshire's BNSF Railway unit named Kathryn Farmer as CEO.

Apple is expected to reveal its latest watch and an updated iPad on Tuesday.

A rebound in tech shares helped major indexes recover after last week's pullback. The Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow gained 1.9%, 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 3.00% 115.355 Delayed Quote.57.13%
CITIGROUP INC. -5.59% 48.15 Delayed Quote.-39.73%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.18% 27993.33 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
NASDAQ 100 1.72% 11277.762512 Delayed Quote.26.96%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.87% 11056.65063 Delayed Quote.20.96%
S&P 500 1.27% 3383.54 Delayed Quote.3.41%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 0.89% 60.32 Delayed Quote.-1.76%
All news about S&P 500
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aTech Stocks Lead Index Rebound -- WSJ
DJ
02:11aGLOBAL MARKETS : Asian stocks gain as upbeat China data lifts mood
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/14Asian stocks head higher on China data, markets eye Fed meeting
RE
09/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/14Deal-making, vaccine hopes spark stock rally
RE
09/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
KOHL'S CORPORATION 23.37 Delayed Quote.9.56%
TAPESTRY, INC. 17.52 Delayed Quote.8.48%
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY 37.48 Delayed Quote.7.15%
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC 11.92 Delayed Quote.7.10%
PVH CORPORATION 71.4 Delayed Quote.6.46%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 1267.19 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. 47.05 Delayed Quote.-2.75%
COTY INC. 3.39 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
KROGER 32.84 Delayed Quote.-4.45%
CITIGROUP INC. 48.15 Delayed Quote.-5.59%
