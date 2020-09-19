What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The Trump administration will begin banning downloads and use of popular Chinese-owned apps TikTok and WeChat late Sunday, in a move U.S. officials said was driven by national-security concerns but which drew objections for impinging on free-speech rights.

Declines in tech shares helped push the S&P 500 down 1.1%, posting a third consecutive week of losses. The Dow and Nasdaq fell 0.9% and 1.1%, respectively.

The Fed's commitment to deploy billions of dollars to prop up the economy was a boon for BlackRock, the company it hired to help execute its plan.

Large states in the Northeast and West logged some of the highest unemployment rates in the U.S. in August.

The LSE took a key step toward gaining regulatory approval for its $15 billion acquisition of financial-data company Refinitiv.

Many cinemas have reopened, but weekly box-office receipts suggest much of the public harbors concerns about going back to the movies.

A federal grand jury has indicted six people on charges of bribing Amazon employees to gain advantages for third-party sellers on the e-retailer's online storefront.