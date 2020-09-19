Log in
09/18 05:15:10 pm
3319.47 PTS   -1.12%
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
09/18Preview -- Barron's
DJ
09/18'Nasdaq whale' closes more large options trades
RE
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

09/19/2020 | 02:48am EDT

The Trump administration will begin banning downloads and use of popular Chinese-owned apps TikTok and WeChat late Sunday, in a move U.S. officials said was driven by national-security concerns but which drew objections for impinging on free-speech rights.

Declines in tech shares helped push the S&P 500 down 1.1%, posting a third consecutive week of losses. The Dow and Nasdaq fell 0.9% and 1.1%, respectively.

The Fed's commitment to deploy billions of dollars to prop up the economy was a boon for BlackRock, the company it hired to help execute its plan.

Large states in the Northeast and West logged some of the highest unemployment rates in the U.S. in August.

The LSE took a key step toward gaining regulatory approval for its $15 billion acquisition of financial-data company Refinitiv.

Many cinemas have reopened, but weekly box-office receipts suggest much of the public harbors concerns about going back to the movies.

A federal grand jury has indicted six people on charges of bribing Amazon employees to gain advantages for third-party sellers on the e-retailer's online storefront.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.88% 27657.42 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
NASDAQ 100 -1.30% 10936.982393 Delayed Quote.28.79%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.07% 10793.28193 Delayed Quote.21.60%
S&P 500 -1.12% 3319.47 Delayed Quote.3.91%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
APTIV PLC 88.95 Delayed Quote.6.80%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 4.82 Delayed Quote.2.99%
NEWS CORPORATION 15.64 Delayed Quote.2.83%
STERIS PLC 175.91 Delayed Quote.2.57%
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 241.86 Delayed Quote.2.51%
COTY INC. 3.05 Delayed Quote.-5.28%
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC. 26.6 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 15.31 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 16.25 Delayed Quote.-5.85%
H&R BLOCK, INC. 13.9 Delayed Quote.-7.27%
