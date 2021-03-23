Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 03/23 04:20:01 pm
3910.52 PTS   -0.76%
After hours
0.09%
3913.95 PTS
04:34pYellen says no plans to lengthen maturity of U.S. Treasury issuance
RE
04:26pSTREET COLOR : US Treasury and Equity Closing Levels for Tuesday
MT
04:22pStocks slide as stimulus, infrastructure costs spook investors
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Yellen says no plans to lengthen maturity of U.S. Treasury issuance

03/23/2021 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said at a hearing on Tuesday that there are no current plans to lengthen the maturity of Treasury debt issued.

The average maturity of the Treasury's public debt portfolio dropped significantly last year as the Trump administration relied extensively on short-term Treasury bill issuance to finance emergency measures to support the economy. The weighted average maturity (WAM) dropped from around 70 months just before the pandemic to less that 65 months - or just over five years - at the end of 2020 according to a recent Treasury presentation https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/221/CombinedChargesforArchivesQ42020.pdf.

In response to a question from Representative Andy Barr, who asked whether the Federal Reserve or Treasury intended "to lengthen the maturity of government debt before interest rates rise," Yellen said: "Treasury has been looking at this question and has no current plans to do that."

While Yellen, who was speaking at the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services, signaled Treasury was not about to embark on a deliberate effort to lengthen the portfolio, some investors still expect that to happen naturally, as the heavy reliance on bills for emergency spending diminishes and the Treasury draws down its cash balance.

T-bills' share of total outstanding debt shot from around 15% to over 25% at one point last year and ended 2020 at 23.7%, still roughly 1 percentage point above the historic average.

"The current issuance profile is actually leading to the average maturity of the debt gradually increasing," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities, who said the introduction last year of a 20-year bond will also help drive the average maturity up.

"The Treasury is already extending the WAM of the debt gradually over time under the current issuance profile."

Investors have wondered if the Fed might skew its $80 billion a month in Treasury purchases to lengthen the maturity of its holdings, which could help cap a recent rise in long-dated Treasury yields. Powell and other Fed officials have to now resisted the maneuver, conducted periodically in the past under the name Operation Twist, arguing that such a move is not needed at this time.

Treasury yields have risen in recent weeks, with the 10-year yield hitting a 14-month high. Though the rise in yields has led to a selloff in some tech stocks, the S&P 500 index is nevertheless not far from all-time highs.

Asked about current asset valuations, Powell said that "some asset prices are a bit high" but noted that funding risk is relatively modest and banks are well-capitalized. Yellen characterized asset prices as "elevated" by historical standards. (Reporting by Kate Duguid; editing by Megan Davies and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.94% 32423.15 Delayed Quote.6.60%
NASDAQ 100 -0.53% 13017.790015 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.12% 13227.697011 Delayed Quote.3.80%
ONE -4.20% 11.85 Delayed Quote.14.86%
S&P 500 -0.76% 3910.52 Delayed Quote.4.18%
All news about S&P 500
04:34pYellen says no plans to lengthen maturity of U.S. Treasury issuance
RE
04:26pSTREET COLOR : US Treasury and Equity Closing Levels for Tuesday
MT
04:22pStocks slide as stimulus, infrastructure costs spook investors
RE
04:17pEquities, oil prices fall on concerns over Europe COVID-19 surge
RE
04:16pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop Amid Powell's Testimony
DJ
03:59pUS Stocks Poised to Close Lower Amid Fed Chair's Inflation Comment
MT
03:42pManufacturing Activity in Mid-Atlantic Rises in March, Richmond Fed Says
MT
03:30pSOCIAL BUZZ : GameStop Drops 8% Ahead of Q4 Earnings Release; AMC, Palantir, Aph..
MT
02:54pS&P 500 slips in choppy trade as energy, financials tumble
RE
02:51pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Dip Amid Powell's Testimony
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
AMEREN CORPORATION 81.735 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.83%
EVERSOURCE ENERGY 86.11 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.69%
XCEL ENERGY 66.57 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.42%
WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC. 92.37 Delayed Quote.4.07%
BALL CORPORATION 87.435 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.69%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 25.33 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
BORGWARNER INC. 44.3 Delayed Quote.-7.96%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC. 32.2 Delayed Quote.-8.03%
PVH CORP. 94.94 Delayed Quote.-8.24%
VIACOMCBS INC. 91.03 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.28%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ