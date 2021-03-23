Yellen says no plans to lengthen maturity of U.S. Treasury issuance

March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
said at a hearing on Tuesday that there are no current plans to
lengthen the maturity of Treasury debt issued.
The average maturity of the Treasury's public debt portfolio
dropped significantly last year as the Trump administration
relied extensively on short-term Treasury bill issuance to
finance emergency measures to support the economy. The weighted
average maturity (WAM) dropped from around 70 months just before
the pandemic to less that 65 months - or just over five years -
at the end of 2020 according to a recent Treasury presentation https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/221/CombinedChargesforArchivesQ42020.pdf.
In response to a question from Representative Andy Barr, who
asked whether the Federal Reserve or Treasury intended "to
lengthen the maturity of government debt before interest rates
rise," Yellen said: "Treasury has been looking at this question
and has no current plans to do that."
While Yellen, who was speaking at the House of
Representatives Committee on Financial Services, signaled
Treasury was not about to embark on a deliberate effort to
lengthen the portfolio, some investors still expect that to
happen naturally, as the heavy reliance on bills for emergency
spending diminishes and the Treasury draws down its cash
balance.
T-bills' share of total outstanding debt shot from around
15% to over 25% at one point last year and ended 2020 at 23.7%,
still roughly 1 percentage point above the historic average.
"The current issuance profile is actually leading to the
average maturity of the debt gradually increasing," said
Gennadiy Goldberg, senior U.S. rates strategist at TD
Securities, who said the introduction last year of a 20-year
bond will also help drive the average maturity up.
"The Treasury is already extending the WAM of the debt
gradually over time under the current issuance profile."
Investors have wondered if the Fed might skew its $80
billion a month in Treasury purchases to lengthen the maturity
of its holdings, which could help cap a recent rise in
long-dated Treasury yields. Powell and other Fed officials have
to now resisted the maneuver, conducted periodically in the past
under the name Operation Twist, arguing that such a move is not
needed at this time.
Treasury yields have risen in recent weeks, with the 10-year
yield hitting a 14-month high. Though the rise in
yields has led to a selloff in some tech stocks, the S&P 500
index is nevertheless not far from all-time highs.
Asked about current asset valuations, Powell said that "some
asset prices are a bit high" but noted that funding risk is
relatively modest and banks are well-capitalized. Yellen
characterized asset prices as "elevated" by historical
standards.
