A year after COVID vaccine waiver proposal, WTO talks are deadlocked

GENEVA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - A year after South Africa and
India introduced a novel proposal https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-wto/india-and-south-africa-ask-wto-to-waive-rules-to-aid-covid-19-drug-production-idUSKBN26P0H1
to temporarily waive intellectual property rights on COVID-19
vaccines and therapies at the World Trade Organization,
negotiations are deadlocked and directionless, trade sources
said on Monday after a meeting on the topic.
More than 100 countries backing the waiver say it will help
save lives by allowing developing countries to produce COVID-19
vaccines. But a handful of countries, including some hosting
major pharmaceutical firms such as Switzerland, remain opposed.
Washington threw its weight behind the proposal https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-trade-chief-says-wto-vaccine-talks-should-remove-obstacles-production-2021-05-12
in May, raising expectations of a breakthrough that has so far
failed to materialise.
At a closed-door TRIPS Council meeting on the waiver on
Monday, Norway's Dagfinn Sorli seemed frustrated and asked
delegates: "Where do we go from here?," according to three trade
sources who attended.
He urged delegates to come forward quickly with advice on
next steps, the sources added. "I definitely need your advice,"
he told them.
China in the same meeting described the discussions as
circular, with no real progress achieved, according to one of
the sources attending. India's delegate said that some members
had done everything in their power to avoid meaningful
engagement, the source added.
The meeting was the penultimate scheduled session on the
waiver ahead of a major ministerial conference in
November-December which provides a rare opportunity for new
trade deals, such as on intellectual property, to be finalised.
WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has identified
solutions to vaccine inequity as a priority for the global trade
body, which has been facing questions recently about its
relevance.
Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said in a statement
on Friday that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden
should urge countries that remain opposed to the waiver to
change their stance.
"This would pave the way for additional manufacturers to
help increase the production and supply of these lifesaving
medical tools and meet the global need," it said.
Opponents said in Monday's discussions that it was not yet
clear that a waiver would help remove barriers to vaccine equity
such as raw material scarcity and supply chain issues, according
to the sources.
(Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)