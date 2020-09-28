Australia shares end lower on financials and consumers; NZ recovers

* Big Four Banks fall between 0.8% and 1.3%
* ASX-listed shares of a2 Milk drop ~11%
* NZ bourse recovers on energy sector gains
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower in a
low-volume session on Monday, with financials and consumers
stocks weighing the most.
The S&P/ASX 200 index swung between gains and losses
throughout the session before settling 0.2% lower at 5,952.3.
More than 571.9 million shares changed hands, compared with the
30-day average of 803.6 million shares.
Heavyweight financial stocks were among the biggest
drags on the index, losing 0.6% after a 3.7% jump in the
previous session.
All "Big Four" banks closed in negative territory, with top
lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac
Banking Corp losing 1% and 1.1%, respectively.
"Banks are seeing profit-taking after a big move last week,"
said Henry Jennings, a senior analyst and portfolio manager at
Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.
Among consumer firms, a2 Milk's Australian shares
were the biggest losers, declining 10.7% after the New
Zealand-based dairy firm forecast lower first-half revenue on
disruptions to Chinese sales.
"The moves are very stock specific and waiting for a
catalyst with not a lot of conviction either way," Jennings
added.
Miners were the biggest drags, with global iron ore
mining giants BHP Group and Rio Tinto
declining 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus hotspot Victoria state recorded a
single-digit rise in new cases for the first time in three
months and lifted some of its tough restrictions, raising hopes
for a near-normal conditions by the year end.
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index ended marginally higher at 11,802.29, recovering
from a near 2% drop earlier in the session.
Losses in a2 Milk shares were offset by gains in
electricity generators Meridian Energy and Mercury NZ
, which rose 6.6% and 7.4% respectively after Prime
Minister Jacinda Ardern announced negotiations with Rio Tinto to
extend operations of its local aluminium smelters.
