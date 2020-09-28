Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  S&P/ASX 200    XJO   XC0006013624

S&P/ASX 200

(XJO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia shares end lower on financials and consumers; NZ recovers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 03:10am EDT

* Big Four Banks fall between 0.8% and 1.3%

* ASX-listed shares of a2 Milk drop ~11%

* NZ bourse recovers on energy sector gains

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower in a low-volume session on Monday, with financials and consumers stocks weighing the most.

The S&P/ASX 200 index swung between gains and losses throughout the session before settling 0.2% lower at 5,952.3. More than 571.9 million shares changed hands, compared with the 30-day average of 803.6 million shares.

Heavyweight financial stocks were among the biggest drags on the index, losing 0.6% after a 3.7% jump in the previous session.

All "Big Four" banks closed in negative territory, with top lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp losing 1% and 1.1%, respectively.

"Banks are seeing profit-taking after a big move last week," said Henry Jennings, a senior analyst and portfolio manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

Among consumer firms, a2 Milk's Australian shares were the biggest losers, declining 10.7% after the New Zealand-based dairy firm forecast lower first-half revenue on disruptions to Chinese sales.

"The moves are very stock specific and waiting for a catalyst with not a lot of conviction either way," Jennings added.

Miners were the biggest drags, with global iron ore mining giants BHP Group and Rio Tinto declining 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus hotspot Victoria state recorded a single-digit rise in new cases for the first time in three months and lifted some of its tough restrictions, raising hopes for a near-normal conditions by the year end.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended marginally higher at 11,802.29, recovering from a near 2% drop earlier in the session.

Losses in a2 Milk shares were offset by gains in electricity generators Meridian Energy and Mercury NZ , which rose 6.6% and 7.4% respectively after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced negotiations with Rio Tinto to extend operations of its local aluminium smelters. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASX LIMITED 0.44% 84.56 End-of-day quote.7.84%
BHP GROUP 1.87% 37.6 End-of-day quote.-3.39%
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.12% 16.33 End-of-day quote.-15.37%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.08% 12.71 End-of-day quote.-24.30%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 3.01% 66.13 End-of-day quote.-17.23%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.55% 31.925 End-of-day quote.-3.11%
MERCURY NZ LIMITED -0.21% 4.74 End-of-day quote.-6.14%
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED -0.43% 4.65 End-of-day quote.-7.00%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.10% 100.15 End-of-day quote.-17.51%
RIO TINTO GROUP 0.83% 98 End-of-day quote.-2.39%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.34% 4667.5 Delayed Quote.5.11%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.21% 5952.3 Real-time Quote.-10.76%
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 1.60% 18.44 End-of-day quote.22.77%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 7.39% 17.58 End-of-day quote.-27.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P/ASX 200
03:10aAustralia shares end lower on financials and consumers; NZ recovers
RE
09/27Australian shares dip as miners, gold stocks weigh; NZ falls
RE
09/25Australian shares end higher as govt signals ease in lending standards
RE
09/24Australia shares jump as banks cheer easing of lending laws
RE
09/24Australian shares end lower on prolonged economic recovery fears
RE
09/23Australia shares fall over 1% as data signals slow global recovery
RE
09/23Asian stocks struggle as investors focus on U.S. dollar
RE
09/22Asian stocks struggle to build on Wall Street gains, dollar rises
RE
09/22Australia shares jump 1.3% on Wall Street rebound, easing border curbs
RE
09/22TRACKINSIGHT : New Bout of Weakness in the Biggest Tech Stocks
TI
More news
Chart S&P/ASX 200
Duration : Period :
S&P/ASX 200 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/ASX 200
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/ASX 200
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 1.01 End-of-day quote.8.02%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 17.58 End-of-day quote.7.39%
NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 1.285 End-of-day quote.7.08%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 18.37 End-of-day quote.6.86%
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 17.93 End-of-day quote.6.28%
TASSAL GROUP LIMITED 3.53 End-of-day quote.-3.02%
FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 13.2 End-of-day quote.-3.08%
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.84 End-of-day quote.-3.39%
MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 10.3 End-of-day quote.-4.01%
GALAXY RESOURCES LIMITED 1.12 End-of-day quote.-4.27%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group