Australia shares end marginally lower on tech losses, await corporate earnings

* Gold stocks rise as Newcrest reports profit jump
* Tech stocks fall mirroring Wall Street peers
* Wealth manager AMP falls on buyout withdrawal, profit drop
Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended marginally lower
on Thursday as gains among gold stocks were pared by losses
among tech and industrial stocks, and as investors looked
forward to important corporate earnings results slated for next
week.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.1% at 6,850.1
points.
Earnings reports from a number of Australian heavyweights,
including BHP Group, Rio Tinto and National
Australia Bank, are scheduled for release next week.
Domestic gold stocks jumped 1.7% after the country's
top independent gold producer Newcrest Mining said its
underlying half-year profit had nearly doubled.
Shares of Newcrest ended the session 4% higher, while its
smaller peers De Grey Mining and Northern Star
rose 4.1% and 1.7%, respectively.
Mining stocks were also higher, with global miners
Rio Tinto and BHP Group gaining 1.1% and 0.9%,
respectively.
Tech stocks dropped 2.1%, mirroring their peers on
Wall Street which slipped from record levels in the last trading
session.
Buy-now-pay-later company Afterpay was down 2.3%,
while machine learning company Appen lost 2.4%.
Industrial stocks were also lower, with airport
operator Auckland International Airport Ltd and
construction services provider CIMIC Group Ltd down
1.4% and 3.3%, respectively.
Meanwhile, wealth manager AMP Ltd was the biggest
loser on the benchmark index having dropped as much as 11% after
U.S.-based Ares Management withdrew its $4.5 billion
buyout offer, and as it posted a 32% fall in annual profit.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5%,
hurt by losses among tech and healthcare shares.
(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)