S&P/ASX 200    XJO   XC0006013624

S&P/ASX 200

(XJO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia shares end marginally lower on tech losses, await corporate earnings

02/11/2021 | 01:19am EST
* Gold stocks rise as Newcrest reports profit jump

* Tech stocks fall mirroring Wall Street peers

* Wealth manager AMP falls on buyout withdrawal, profit drop

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended marginally lower on Thursday as gains among gold stocks were pared by losses among tech and industrial stocks, and as investors looked forward to important corporate earnings results slated for next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.1% at 6,850.1 points.

Earnings reports from a number of Australian heavyweights, including BHP Group, Rio Tinto and National Australia Bank, are scheduled for release next week.

Domestic gold stocks jumped 1.7% after the country's top independent gold producer Newcrest Mining said its underlying half-year profit had nearly doubled.

Shares of Newcrest ended the session 4% higher, while its smaller peers De Grey Mining and Northern Star rose 4.1% and 1.7%, respectively.

Mining stocks were also higher, with global miners Rio Tinto and BHP Group gaining 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively.

Tech stocks dropped 2.1%, mirroring their peers on Wall Street which slipped from record levels in the last trading session.

Buy-now-pay-later company Afterpay was down 2.3%, while machine learning company Appen lost 2.4%.

Industrial stocks were also lower, with airport operator Auckland International Airport Ltd and construction services provider CIMIC Group Ltd down 1.4% and 3.3%, respectively.

Meanwhile, wealth manager AMP Ltd was the biggest loser on the benchmark index having dropped as much as 11% after U.S.-based Ares Management withdrew its $4.5 billion buyout offer, and as it posted a 32% fall in annual profit.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5%, hurt by losses among tech and healthcare shares.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFTERPAY LIMITED 4.19% 158.47 End-of-day quote.34.30%
AMP LIMITED 0.98% 1.54 End-of-day quote.-1.28%
APPEN LIMITED 6.24% 24.19 End-of-day quote.-2.03%
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION 2.57% 50.63 Delayed Quote.7.61%
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 0.85% 7.16 End-of-day quote.-5.54%
BHP GROUP 1.03% 45.06 End-of-day quote.6.20%
CIMIC GROUP LIMITED -17.08% 21.56 End-of-day quote.-11.53%
DE GREY MINING LIMITED -1.73% 0.85 End-of-day quote.-16.26%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -0.20% 24.98 End-of-day quote.10.53%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -0.08% 25.2 End-of-day quote.-2.25%
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 1.60% 12.09 End-of-day quote.-4.73%
RIO TINTO PLC 2.76% 5929 Delayed Quote.8.26%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.10% 6850.1 Real-time Quote.3.55%
Chart S&P/ASX 200
Duration : Period :
S&P/ASX 200 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/ASX 200
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/ASX 200
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 1.85 End-of-day quote.6.32%
APPEN LIMITED 24.19 End-of-day quote.6.24%
GRAINCORP LIMITED 4.67 End-of-day quote.5.66%
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.34 End-of-day quote.4.93%
MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.325 End-of-day quote.4.84%
EMECO HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.1 End-of-day quote.-3.51%
PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 0.96 End-of-day quote.-4.48%
OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.61 End-of-day quote.-4.73%
BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.97 End-of-day quote.-7.48%
CIMIC GROUP LIMITED 21.56 End-of-day quote.-17.08%
Categories
