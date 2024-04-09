April 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday, with miners leading the gains, even as investors remained cautious ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data for further cues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.4% at 7,822, as of 0052 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.2% higher on Monday.

Globally, investors await the U.S. inflation print for more direction on rate cuts for the year, after strong jobs data from the previous week suggested delayed rate cuts by the Fed.

In Sydney, a survey showed that the Australian consumer sentiment darkened as the Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment slipped 2.4% this month, compared with a 1.8% drop in March.

Mining stocks were up as much as 2.3% to hit their highest level since Feb. 5, backing on rising iron ore and copper prices.

Shares of Rio Tinto, Fortescue and BHP Group advanced between 2.6% and 3.5%.

Financial stocks gained as much as 0.5%, with the "Big Four" banks rising between 0.3% and 0.6%.

Energy stocks were up as much as 0.6%, with sector major Woodside Energy climbing 1.3%.

Shares of Ansell, which resumed trading on Tuesday, were the second-biggest percentage gainers in the benchmark index, and on track for their best day since March 30, 2020, if gains hold. The glove maker said on Monday it will buy the personal protective equipment unit of U.S.-based Kimberly-Clark for $640 million.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 11,927.48.

A quarterly survey showed that a net 25% of firms surveyed expected general business conditions to deteriorate in the country as businesses experience a range of headwinds including uncertainity over the new government's priorities and the broader impact of higher interest rates on the economy.

Traders are expected to shift focus to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday as the central bank will review its monterary policy.

(Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)