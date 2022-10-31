Australian shares post best monthly gain since March; RBA decision in focus

*
ASX 200 posts best month since March
*
NZ50 posts best day in nearly 9 months
*
RBA likely to hike interest rate by 25 bps on Tuesday
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed over 1% on
Monday, posting their best monthly gain since March, ahead of a
likely modest interest rate hike by the central bank on Tuesday.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.2% higher at 6,863.50.
The benchmark gained 6% in October, its best month since March.
"Investors probably have formed an opinion that high
inflation and rising interest rates are not impacting economic
and corporate growth to the extent it was expected earlier,"
said Kunal Sawhney, Chief Executive Officer at Kalkine Group.
Data showed that Australian retail sales rose 0.6% in
September from August with spending staying surprisingly
resilient in the wake of surging inflation and higher interest
rates.
However, analysts at Citi noted that higher interest rates
and high price growth in food, rents, household energy, and
automotive fuel costs are starting to alter household spending
patterns. "We continue to expect ongoing interest rate rises to
dampen discretionary spending growth in the future," they said
in a note.
The resilient spending is one reason the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) is considered certain to raise interest rates
for a seventh consecutive month at its policy meeting on
Tuesday, with a Reuters poll seeing a modest 25 basis point
hike.
Financial stocks climbed as much as 1.3% to their
highest level since June 6 and led gains on the benchmark. The
so-called "big four" banks advanced between 0.6% and 1.3%.
Technology stocks tracked Friday's sharp rise in
Wall Street indices to gain 2.6%.
Heavyweight mining stocks fell 0.04% on weak iron
ore prices.
Gold and energy stocks fell 1.7% and 0.4%
respectively as bullion headed for its seventh monthly loss and
oil prices slipped.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.9%
to finish the session at 11,338.43. The benchmark posted its
best day since Feb. 2.
(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane
Venkatraman)