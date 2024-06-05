June 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares trimmed early gains on Wednesday after data showed the economy slowed to a crawl in the March quarter, with losses in mining stocks countering advances in the banking, healthcare, and real estate sectors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was trading 0.2% higher at 7,751.9, as of 0146 GMT, after rising as much as 0.3% earlier in the day.

The Australian economy grew 0.1% in the March quarter, below market forecasts of 0.2%, as high borrowing costs and sticky inflation affected consumer spending.

Meanwhile, data released on Tuesday showed Australia's current account unexpectedly swung into deficit in the March quarter as imports jumped and prices for commodity exports fell, possibly taking a chunk out of the GDP.

Gains at the bourse were led by healthcare firms, with the sub-index rising 1.2% to its highest in nearly three weeks. The real estate sub-index climbed 1.9%.

Rate-sensitive financials rose 0.5%, with the "Big Four" banks up between 0.3% and 0.8%.

Bucking the trend, miners on the resources-heavy bourse dipped 1.5%, nearing a one-month low. Sector behemoths BHP, Rio Tinto, and Fortescue were trading lower by 1.1%, 1.4%, and 1.2% respectively

Iron ore futures were near their lowest in seven weeks, as signs of weakening demand in top consumer China and lingering high portside inventories weighed on the market.

Gold stocks were down 2% after bullion prices dropped overnight on caution over the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy.

Energy stocks fell as much as 1.5% as global oil prices declined on investor worries over shaky demand.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index reversed course to trade 0.2% higher at 11,905.91. (Reporting by Prerna Bedi and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)