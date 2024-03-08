* Benchmark touches all-time high

* CBA reaches new record peak

* Ramelius Resources confirms deal talks with Karora Resources

March 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended at a record high on Friday, boosted by interest rate-sensitive financial stocks, while investors continued to bet on monetary policy easing after the U.S. Federal Reserve projected rate cuts in next 12 months.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.1% to end at 7,847.00. The benchmark touched an all-time high of 7,853.10 earlier in the session, touching a record peak for the second time this week.

Gross domestic product data showed slower-than-expected growth pace in Australia in the fourth quarter, outlining that the country's central bank can start rate cuts in the next 12 months.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that interest rate cuts can be expected in coming months but only if warranted by further evidence of falling inflation.

"With the drumbeat for a historic monetary policy shift growing louder, the expectation that major players in the financial sector could benefit from a new round of tailwinds is not unwarranted," IG Markets market analyst Hebe Chen said.

Financials jumped 2% to hit a more than 16-year high, with the "big four" banks gaining in the range of 1.7%-2.6%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia closed at its highest level ever, after climbing 1.8%.

National Australia Bank rose 2.3% to end at a nearly nine-year high.

Healthcare stocks gained 1.3%, buoyed by biotechnology giant CSL, which also jumped 1.3%.

The energy subindex gained 1%, tracking a rise in Brent prices. Oil and gas giants Woodside Energy and Santos rose 1.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

Ramelius Resources ended 1% higher, after the gold miner confirmed talks with Karora Resources for a potential acquisition of the Canada-based mine operator.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1% to close at 11,923.72. ($1 = 1.5094 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Megha Rani; Editing by Rashmi Aich)