May 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares snapped a three-day slide on Friday in broad-based buying led by commodity and banking stocks, as a downward revision to the first-quarter U.S. economic growth raised hopes of at least one rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.6% at 7,677.1 as of 0109 GMT. The benchmark was, however, set to post its second consecutive weekly decline.

Data showed that the U.S. economy grew more slowly in the first quarter than previously estimated, as consumer spending fell, bolstering market expectations for a Fed rate cut in September.

The data helped calm investors' nerves back in Sydney after Australian inflation and retail sales data released earlier in the week fanned fears that interest rates would not be lowered any time soon.

Markets are now awaiting the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, due later in the day.

In Sydney, heavyweight financial stocks gained 0.5%, with all the "Big Four" banks trading up between 0.4% and 0.8%.

Miners gained 0.5%, with Rio Tinto and BHP up 0.6% and 0.1%, respectively.

Gold stocks advanced 2%, tracking a rebound in bullion prices in the previous session as the U.S. dollar weakened on the gross domestic product data.

Energy stocks rose after a seven-session losing streak, trading 0.8% higher.

Healthcare stocks gained 1%. Telix Pharmaceuticals jumped as much as 10.8% to hit a record high after announcing positive data from a clinical trial. It was the top gainer on the benchmark stock index.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index snapped a five-session losing streak and was trading 1.4% higher at 11,716.63. It was set for its best session in two weeks.

