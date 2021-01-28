Log in
S&P/ASX 200

(XJO)
GameStop 'long the shorts' trade goes mainstream

01/28/2021 | 03:21pm EST
FILE PHOTO: GameStop gift cards are shown for sale at a GameStop Inc. store in Encinitas, California

LONDON (Reuters) - A tug of war between solo stock traders piling into GameStop and seasoned hedge funds betting against the U.S. video game retailer has unleashed a wave of copycat trades.

Retail investors who have squeezed institutional short sellers, are also forcing them to cover their losses by selling long positions in other stocks, opening a Pandora's box and rattling blue chip indexes from Asia to Europe.

Far from being limited to niche segments, the 'Reddit crowd', with its use of call options and coordinated buying, has had a direct impact on the overall stock market.

Stocks which hedge funds bet against the most have soared, while their own favourites lost out due to the selling pressure.

A basket of stocks traded mostly by hedge funds has fallen 2.5% so far this year, while a basket tracking retail favourites jumped 13.5%, data from Goldman Sachs showed.

Graphics: Hedge funds scrambling to exit shorts, cut losses -

Graphics - US most shorted index soars as wider market cools -

It did not take long for the success of the 'long the shorts' trade to be emulated by investors in Asia and Europe who have also piled into stocks which were popular shorts.

In Europe, publisher Pearson, drugmaker Evotec and commercial property firm Unibail-Rodamco and Klepierre were all big gainers this week.

Heavily-shorted Australian stocks Webjet, Tassal Group, Inghams and InvoCare all rose on Thursday, while the benchmark ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 2%.

(The story refiles to fix typo in graphic.)

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Graphics by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Julien Ponthus


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASX LIMITED -1.76% 71.38 End-of-day quote.-0.86%
EVOTEC SE 2.43% 37.07 Delayed Quote.19.52%
GAMESTOP CORP. -30.39% 238.6653 Delayed Quote.1,744.53%
INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 4.40% 3.32 End-of-day quote.6.41%
INVOCARE LIMITED 5.73% 12.17 End-of-day quote.6.29%
KLÉPIERRE -4.17% 20.7 Real-time Quote.17.46%
NOKIA OYJ -13.25% 3.817 Delayed Quote.39.64%
PEARSON PLC -7.81% 800 Delayed Quote.27.54%
S&P/ASX 200 -1.93% 6649.7 Real-time Quote.2.94%
TASSAL GROUP LIMITED 2.96% 3.48 End-of-day quote.3.57%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.04% 275.88 Delayed Quote.6.84%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE -1.47% 70.84 Real-time Quote.11.33%
WEBJET LIMITED 1.46% 4.85 End-of-day quote.-4.34%
