June 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares advanced on Monday, boosted by mining and financial stocks, as investor optimism improved after data last week showed U.S. inflation tracked sideways, boosting hopes of earlier-than-expected interest rate cuts this year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.9% to 7,769.00 points by 0026 GMT. The benchmark rose 1% on Friday.

On Friday, the U.S. Commerce Department said the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve's favoured inflation indicator, increased in line with expectations last month.

The data bolstered expectations of a rate cut as early as September this year.

Expectations for a September rate cut climbed to more than 55%, compared with 48.7% before the data, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Back in Sydney, mining stocks were the biggest gainer on the benchmark index, rising 1.1%. The sub-index was on track to record its best day since May 20.

Sector majors BHP Group, Fortescue and Rio Tinto rose between 0.2% and 1.3%.

Rate-sensitive financial stocks also moved 0.9% higher, with the "Big Four" banks rising between 0.7% and 0.9%.

Energy stocks also advanced 1.1%, with sub-index giant Woodside Energy and smaller rival Santos rising 0.9% and 0.6% respectively.

Gold stocks, however, struggled for direction, rising as much as 0.3% in early trade before falling 0.2%.

Sector majors Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources moved up around 0.5%.

Bucking the trend, technology stocks fell 0.5%, tracking Wall Street indexes from Friday, as sub-index giants Xero and WiseTech Global dropped around 0.1% and 0.7% respectively.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's markets were closed on account of a holiday on Monday. (Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)