    XJO   XC0006013624

S&P/ASX 200

(XJO)
Real-time Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:11:15 2023-03-03 am EST
7283.60 PTS   +0.39%
06:24aS&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index Falls 0.32% This Week to 7283.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:52aChina Economic Report Buoys Asian Stock Markets
MT
04:29aAustralia's Service Activity Breaks Four-Month Slump in February; Confidence at 34-Month Low
MT
S&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index Falls 0.32% This Week to 7283.60 -- Data Talk

03/03/2023 | 06:24am EST
The S&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index is down 23.43 points, or 0.32%, this week to 7283.60


--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Down 274.51 points or 3.63% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Dec. 30, 2022, when the market fell for four straight weeks

--Today it is up 28.24 points or 0.39%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 32.00 points or 0.44% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 4.07% from its record close of 7592.80 hit Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 4.07% from its 52-week high of 7592.79 hit Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Up 13.22% from its 52-week low of 6433.37 hit Monday, June 20, 2022

--Rose 2.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.63% from its 2023 closing high of 7558.11 hit Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Up 4.86% from its 2023 closing low of 6946.19 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 244.91 points or 3.48%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 0623ET

Chart S&P/ASX 200
Duration : Period :
S&P/ASX 200 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/ASX 200
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Rankings
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.63 Delayed Quote.13.19%
RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.04 Delayed Quote.5.58%
NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 13.56 Delayed Quote.4.95%
BLOCK, INC. 114.24 Delayed Quote.2.92%
PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.18 Delayed Quote.2.45%
BRICKWORKS LIMITED 23.72 Delayed Quote.-2.67%
HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.08 Delayed Quote.-2.86%
CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.705 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.03 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.45 Delayed Quote.-4.26%
Heatmap : ETF components SPDR