S&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index Falls 0.32% This Week to 7283.60 -- Data Talk

The S&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index is down 23.43 points, or 0.32%, this week to 7283.60

--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Down 274.51 points or 3.63% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Dec. 30, 2022, when the market fell for four straight weeks

--Today it is up 28.24 points or 0.39%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 32.00 points or 0.44% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 4.07% from its record close of 7592.80 hit Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 4.07% from its 52-week high of 7592.79 hit Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Up 13.22% from its 52-week low of 6433.37 hit Monday, June 20, 2022

--Rose 2.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.63% from its 2023 closing high of 7558.11 hit Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Up 4.86% from its 2023 closing low of 6946.19 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 244.91 points or 3.48%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 0623ET