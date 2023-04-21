Advanced search
    XJO   XC0006013624

S&P/ASX 200

(XJO)
Real-time Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:11:14 2023-04-21 am EDT
7330.40 PTS   -0.43%
S&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index Falls 0.42% This Week to 7330.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
06:46aWall Street Cues Undercut Asian Stock Markets
MT
05:07aAustralia Shares Decline on Friday; Heartland Slips
MT
S&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index Falls 0.42% This Week to 7330.40 -- Data Talk

04/21/2023 | 07:01am EDT
The S&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index is down 31.18 points or 0.42% this week to 7330.40


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 24, 2023

--Snaps a three-week winning streak

--Today it is down 31.79 points or 0.43%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 35.14 points or 0.48% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 24, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 3.46% from its record close of 7592.80 hit Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Off 3.01% from its 52-week high of 7558.11 hit Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Up 13.94% from its 52-week low of 6433.37 hit Monday, June 20, 2022

--Down 1.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.01% from its 2023 closing high of 7558.11 hit Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Up 6.26% from its 2023 closing low of 6898.51 hit Monday, March 20, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.13%

--Year-to-date it is up 291.71 points or 4.14%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 0700ET

Chart S&P/ASX 200
S&P/ASX 200 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P/ASX 200
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.38 Delayed Quote.5.88%
BORAL LIMITED 4.13 Delayed Quote.5.63%
ST BARBARA LIMITED 0.585 Delayed Quote.5.41%
LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 6.84 Delayed Quote.4.75%
PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.02 Delayed Quote.3.34%
ZIP CO LIMITED 0.515 Delayed Quote.-2.83%
IMUGENE LIMITED 0.135 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 11.12 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 21.49 Delayed Quote.-4.15%
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 6.04 Delayed Quote.-5.03%
