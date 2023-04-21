S&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index Falls 0.42% This Week to 7330.40 -- Data Talk

The S&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index is down 31.18 points or 0.42% this week to 7330.40
--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 24, 2023
--Snaps a three-week winning streak
--Today it is down 31.79 points or 0.43%
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 23, 2023
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 35.14 points or 0.48% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 24, 2023
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Off 3.46% from its record close of 7592.80 hit Thursday, April 21, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, April 13, 2023
--Off 3.01% from its 52-week high of 7558.11 hit Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
--Up 13.94% from its 52-week low of 6433.37 hit Monday, June 20, 2022
--Down 1.91% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.01% from its 2023 closing high of 7558.11 hit Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
--Up 6.26% from its 2023 closing low of 6898.51 hit Monday, March 20, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 2.13%
--Year-to-date it is up 291.71 points or 4.14%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
