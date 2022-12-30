Advanced search
    XJO   XC0006013624

S&P/ASX 200

(XJO)
Real-time Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:11 2022-12-30 am EST
7038.70 PTS   +0.26%
06:32aChina's Economic Recovery Prospects Lift Most Asian Markets Friday
MT
06:22aS&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index Falls 5.45% This Year to 7038.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:08aFTSE 100 opens lower but outperforms peers in 2022
AN
S&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index Falls 5.45% This Year to 7038.70 -- Data Talk

12/30/2022 | 06:22am EST
The S&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index is down 405.94 points or 5.45% this year to 7038.70


--Largest one-year point and percentage decline since year end 2018

--Down two of the past three years

--This quarter it is up 564.50 points or 8.72%

--Largest one-quarter point and percentage gain since the 4th quarter 2020

--Snaps a two-quarter losing streak

--Up seven of the past nine quarters

--This month it is down 245.47 points or 3.37%

--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since Sept. 2022

--Snaps a two-month winning streak

--This week it is down 68.99 points or 0.97%

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 9, 2022

--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Down 262.76 points or 3.60% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022

--Longest losing streak since the week ending May 13, 2022 when the market fell for four straight weeks

--Today it is up 18.64 points or 0.27%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 7.30% from its record close of 7592.80 hit Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Off 7.30% from its 52-week high of 7592.79 hit Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Up 9.41% from its 52-week low of 6433.37 hit Monday, June 20, 2022

--Down 5.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.30% from its 2022 closing high of 7592.79 hit Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Up 9.41% from its 2022 closing low of 6433.37 hit Monday, June 20, 2022


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 0621ET

