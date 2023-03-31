Advanced search
    XJO   XC0006013624

S&P/ASX 200

(XJO)
Real-time Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:11:14 2023-03-31 am EDT
7177.80 PTS   +0.78%
06:53aS&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index Rises 1.98% This Quarter to 7177.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
06:48aStrong Industrial Reports Help Lift Asian Stock Markets
MT
04:14aUK avoids recession; NCC slumps on profit warning
AN
S&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index Rises 1.98% This Quarter to 7177.80 -- Data Talk

03/31/2023 | 06:53am EDT
The S&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index is up 139.11 points or 1.98% this quarter to 7177.80


--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up 703.60 points or 10.87% over the last two quarters

--Largest two-quarter point and percentage gain since the 2nd quarter 2021

--Up eight of the past 10 quarters

--This month it is down 80.60 points or 1.11%

--Down for two consecutive months

--Down 298.86 points or 4.00% over the last two months

--Largest two-month point and percentage decline since Sept. 2022

--Down three of the past four months

--This week it is up 222.56 points or 3.20%

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 11, 2022

--Snaps a seven-week losing streak

--Today it is up 55.46 points or 0.78%

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 222.56 points or 3.20% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 5.47% from its record close of 7592.80 hit Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Off 5.47% from its 52-week high of 7592.79 hit Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Up 11.57% from its 52-week low of 6433.37 hit Monday, June 20, 2022

--Down 4.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.03% from its 2023 closing high of 7558.11 hit Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Up 4.05% from its 2023 closing low of 6898.51 hit Monday, March 20, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 139.11 points or 1.98%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 0652ET

05:57aNovonix Forms Joint Venture to Produce Battery Materials in Middle East and North Afric..
MT
04:55aNovonix Forms Joint Venture Facility With TAQAT Development in Saudi Arabia
MT
04:25aHMC Capital Completes AU$125 Million Placement
MT
03:24aMineral Resources : Young minds explore MinRes lithium mine
PU
03/31HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for inte..
FA
03/30Whitehaven Coal : WCC- Annual Dam Safety Standards Report 2022 VWD1
PU
03/30Whitehaven Coal : WCC- Annual Dam Safety Standards Report 2022 VWD4
PU
Chart S&P/ASX 200
S&P/ASX 200 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.55 Delayed Quote.30.95%
CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.54 Delayed Quote.16.13%
NOVONIX LIMITED 1.265 Delayed Quote.8.58%
GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.7 Delayed Quote.5.59%
BLOCK, INC. 103.23 Delayed Quote.4.46%
CHALLENGER LIMITED 6.24 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.59 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 3.13 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
AMP LIMITED 1.05 Delayed Quote.-2.78%
LAKE RESOURCES NL 0.445 Delayed Quote.-5.32%
