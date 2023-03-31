S&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index Rises 1.98% This Quarter to 7177.80 -- Data Talk

The S&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index is up 139.11 points or 1.98% this quarter to 7177.80
--Up for two consecutive quarters
--Up 703.60 points or 10.87% over the last two quarters
--Largest two-quarter point and percentage gain since the 2nd quarter 2021
--Up eight of the past 10 quarters
--This month it is down 80.60 points or 1.11%
--Down for two consecutive months
--Down 298.86 points or 4.00% over the last two months
--Largest two-month point and percentage decline since Sept. 2022
--Down three of the past four months
--This week it is up 222.56 points or 3.20%
--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 11, 2022
--Snaps a seven-week losing streak
--Today it is up 55.46 points or 0.78%
--Up for five consecutive trading days
--Up 222.56 points or 3.20% over the last five trading days
--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, when the market rose for five straight trading days
--Up seven of the past nine trading days
--Off 5.47% from its record close of 7592.80 hit Thursday, April 21, 2022
--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 9, 2023
--Off 5.47% from its 52-week high of 7592.79 hit Thursday, April 21, 2022
--Up 11.57% from its 52-week low of 6433.37 hit Monday, June 20, 2022
--Down 4.22% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 5.03% from its 2023 closing high of 7558.11 hit Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
--Up 4.05% from its 2023 closing low of 6898.51 hit Monday, March 20, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 139.11 points or 1.98%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
