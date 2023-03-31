S&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index Rises 1.98% This Quarter to 7177.80 -- Data Talk

The S&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index is up 139.11 points or 1.98% this quarter to 7177.80

--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up 703.60 points or 10.87% over the last two quarters

--Largest two-quarter point and percentage gain since the 2nd quarter 2021

--Up eight of the past 10 quarters

--This month it is down 80.60 points or 1.11%

--Down for two consecutive months

--Down 298.86 points or 4.00% over the last two months

--Largest two-month point and percentage decline since Sept. 2022

--Down three of the past four months

--This week it is up 222.56 points or 3.20%

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 11, 2022

--Snaps a seven-week losing streak

--Today it is up 55.46 points or 0.78%

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 222.56 points or 3.20% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 5.47% from its record close of 7592.80 hit Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Off 5.47% from its 52-week high of 7592.79 hit Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Up 11.57% from its 52-week low of 6433.37 hit Monday, June 20, 2022

--Down 4.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.03% from its 2023 closing high of 7558.11 hit Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Up 4.05% from its 2023 closing low of 6898.51 hit Monday, March 20, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 139.11 points or 1.98%

