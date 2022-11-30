S&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index Rises 6.13% This Month at 7284.20 -- Data Talk

The S&P/ASX 200 Benchmark Index is up 420.74 points or 6.13% this month to 7284.20

--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since March 2022

--Up for two consecutive months

--Up 810.00 points or 12.51% over the last two months

--Largest two-month percentage gain since May 2020

--Up four of the past five months

--Today it is up 30.89 points or 0.43%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 55.06 points or 0.76% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 4.06% from its record close of 7592.80 hit Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, May 30, 2022

--Off 4.06% from its 52-week high of 7592.79 hit Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Up 13.23% from its 52-week low of 6433.37 hit Monday, June 20, 2022

--Rose 0.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.06% from its 2022 closing high of 7592.79 hit Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Up 13.23% from its 2022 closing low of 6433.37 hit Monday, June 20, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 160.44 points or 2.16%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

