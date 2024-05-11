May 11, 2024 at 11:43 am EDT

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday reappointed Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister.

What are the other key positions in the government still to be filled?

* Prime Minister - Mikhail Mishustin

Proposed:

* First Deputy PM - Denis Manturov

* Deputy PM overseeing energy and the economy - Alexander Novak

* Agriculture Minister - Oksana Lut (was Dmitry Patrushev)

* Finance Minister - Anton Siluanov

* Economy Minister - Maxim Reshetnikov

* Energy Minister - Sergei Tsivilev (was Nikolai Shulginov)

* Trade and Industry Minister - Anton Alikhanov (was Denis Manturov)

To be announced (all currently acting):

* Defence Minister - Sergei Shoigu

* Foreign Minister - Sergei Lavrov

* Interior Minister - Vladimir Kolokoltsev

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)