BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - Natural disasters in China resulted in 93.16 billion yuan ($12.83 billion) worth of direct economic loss in the first half of this year, the government said on Friday, as the country suffered flooding, drought and extreme temperature.

The Emergency Management Ministry said disasters affected 32.38 million people over January-June and led to the disappearance or death of 322 people. ($1 = 7.2621 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Liz Lee and Albee Zhang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)