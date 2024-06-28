KYIV, June 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have threshed some 209,800 hectares of grains and legumes and harvested 721,400 tonnes of these crops, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The farmers have also started the rapeseed harvest in seven regions, ministry said in a statement via the Telegram messaging app. They threshed 31,700 hectares so far, harvesting 63,600 tonnes.

Sixteen regions are harvesting early grain crops, the ministry said.

Farmers in Ukraine's southern regions started the 2024 grain harvest on June 15, the ministry said.

Acting agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy said earlier this month that the ministry had increased its forecast for the 2024 grain harvest to 56 million metric tons from the previous estimate of 52.4 million tons.

The harvest could include 21 million tons of wheat, 28.5 million tons of corn and 5 million tons of barley, according to the revised forecast. (Reporting by Anastasiia Malenko. Editing by Jane Merriman)