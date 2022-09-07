Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Aluminum Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX
Real-time USA  -  12:17 2022-09-07 am EDT
143.58 PTS   -0.09%
12:05aChina jan-aug unwrought aluminium and product exports up 31.5% a…
RE
09/06Energy crisis an 'existential threat' to EU metal production -Eurometaux
RE
09/06Most Shanghai base metals slip on strong dollar, weak demand outlook
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

CHINA AUG UNWROUGHT ALUMINIUM AND PRODUCT EXPORTS AT 540,448.9 T…

09/07/2022 | 12:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHINA AUG UNWROUGHT ALUMINIUM AND PRODUCT EXPORTS AT 540,448.9 TONNES - CUSTOMS


© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX
12:05aChina jan-aug unwrought aluminium and product exports up 31.5% a…
RE
09/06Energy crisis an 'existential threat' to EU metal production -Eurometaux
RE
09/06Most Shanghai base metals slip on strong dollar, weak demand outlook
RE
09/06Materials Down on Growth Fears -- Materials Roundup
DJ
09/06Exclusive-EU, U.S. step up Russian aluminium, nickel imports since Ukraine war
RE
09/06Kaiser Aluminum Lifts Force Majeure At Warrick Mill, Secures Magnesium Supply
MT
09/06Norsk Hydro Division Excludes Russian Aluminum from 2023 Purchase Deals
MT
09/06Norsk Hydro bans Russian aluminium from 2023 purchase deals
RE
09/06Aluminium at 17-month lows as strong dollar overshadows smelter cuts
RE
09/06French aluminium smelter to cut output as electricity prices soar
RE
More news
Chart S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Aluminum Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish