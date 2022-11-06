Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Aluminum Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX
Real-time USA  -  12:11 2022-11-07 am EST
146.60 PTS   -2.09%
11/06China jan-oct unwrought aluminium and product exports up 24.9%…
RE
11/06China oct unwrought aluminium and product exports at 479,278 ton…
RE
11/06London copper falls as China reaffirms strict COVID policy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

CHINA OCT UNWROUGHT ALUMINIUM AND PRODUCT EXPORTS AT 479,278 TON…

11/06/2022 | 10:50pm EST
CHINA OCT UNWROUGHT ALUMINIUM AND PRODUCT EXPORTS AT 479,278 TONNES - CUSTOMS


© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX
11/06China jan-oct unwrought aluminium and product exports up 24.9%…
RE
11/06China oct unwrought aluminium and product exports at 479,278 ton…
RE
11/06London copper falls as China reaffirms strict COVID policy
RE
11/04Copper surges on dollar slide, hopes China will loosen COVID measures
RE
11/04Saudi Arabia considers new mining index in diversification push
RE
11/04Leary New Material Forms Carbon-Coated Foil Alliance With Coal Producer Shenhuo
MT
11/04Copper prices jump on China reopening hopes, global supply woes
RE
11/04INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted as IT losses counter gains in metals
RE
11/03Alufluoride Incorporates Step-Down Subsidiary in Jordan
MT
11/03New Zealand Commodity Prices Decline in October
MT
Chart S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Aluminum Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish